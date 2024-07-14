Mediterranean Lentil Frittata Recipe
Interest in eating as they do in Mediterranean countries has exploded in recent years. After all, the Mediterranean diet consistently tops 'best diet' rankings because of its positive health benefits. The cuisine is delicious, too, because the emphasis is on consuming fresh and in-season fruits and vegetables, and this is a sure way to increase the flavor of your meals. Legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds, herbs, fish, and extra virgin olive oil, which are all staples of Mediterranean cuisine, happen to promote heart and overall health, while eggs and cheese are eaten in moderation.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a lentil frittata that includes plentiful Mediterranean ingredients. The vegetables used are spinach, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and black olives, and the last three are sliced and arranged in an attractive pattern on the surface of the frittata, because we all know that pretty food tastes better. Feta cheese provides a salty and flavorful punch, while parsley and mint contribute a subtle and bright flavor.
This hearty frittata comes together in less than 40 minutes, and you don't have to worry about flipping or breaking it. After a few of the veggies are cooked in an ovenproof skillet, the egg mixture is poured in and the whole frittata is cooked in the oven, ensuring that this delightful dish is not only delicious but easy to make too.
Gather your Mediterranean lentil frittata ingredients
For this recipe, you will need canned green or brown lentils, eggs, and feta. The vegetables you will need are zucchini, baby spinach, cherry or grape tomatoes, and black olives. For extra flavor, grab a red onion, salt, black pepper, and, of course, olive oil. Finally, have fresh parsley and mint on hand for a final bright touch.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Whisk the egg mixture
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, feta, parsley, mint, salt, and black pepper. Set aside.
Step 3: Slice the zucchini
Thinly slice the zucchini, making sure all the pieces are the same width, and set aside.
Step 4: Heat the oil
Heat the oil on medium in a large oven-proof pan like a cast iron skillet.
Step 5: Saute the onion
Add the onion and saute for 5-6 minutes until softened.
Step 6: Add the lentils and spinach
Add the lentils and spinach and cook for 1-2 more minutes until the spinach is wilted. Remove the pan from the heat.
Step 7: Pour in the egg mixture
Pour the egg mixture into the pan and level the surface with a spatula.
Step 8: Arrange the tomato, zucchini, and olives
Neatly arrange the tomato halves, zucchini slices, and halved olives on the surface of the egg mixture. Make sure the tomatoes are placed cut side up and the olives cut side down.
Step 9: Bake the frittata
Place the skillet in the oven and bake for about 20 minutes until the eggs are fully cooked and the edges are browned.
Step 10: Serve the Mediterranean lentil frittata
Let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving warm. You can also serve it at room temperature.
Can I substitute ingredients in a lentil frittata?
This lentil frittata recipe lends itself well to substitutions. Choosing from some of the best Mediterranean diet pantry staples is a good way to get inspiration. If you don't like lentils, you could substitute cannellini beans, chickpeas, butter beans, or fava beans. Just note that they are larger than lentils and will be more noticeable and alter the texture of the dish.
Feel free to play around with the vegetables. We used zucchini, tomatoes, and spinach, but other vegetables like mushrooms, asparagus, bell pepper, and eggplant would also be tasty. Make sure to cook them first so the frittata doesn't get soggy. In fact, roasting is a wonderful way to give them extra flavor. This recipe calls for red onion, but other alliums like garlic, shallots, or leeks work well. Instead of black olives, you could opt for kalamata olives. We know not everyone likes olives, and sun-dried tomatoes or capers are good alternatives.
A wide variety of herbs grow plentifully in Mediterranean countries and many find their way into the cuisine. We chose parsley and mint to complement this frittata, but other good choices include oregano, rosemary, marjoram, basil, wild fennel, tarragon, and chives. Finally, ricotta salata is a good substitute for feta because it's salty and strong, but parmesan, pecorino, or goat cheese would also be delicious.
Can I make a vegan version of this lentil frittata?
You can easily make a delicious vegan version of this lentil frittata by replacing the eggs and feta, since all of the other ingredients are already vegan. Instead of eggs, mix together chickpea flour and water to make a thick batter. If you don't already know how to cook with chickpea flour, you may be delighted to discover that a variety of tasty recipes can made from this humble ingredient.
Add the water to the chickpea flour in a large mixing bowl a little at a time, whisking the mixture together to combine. If you add all the water at once, it might be hard to get all the lumps out. Make sure the batter is not too watery or it will take too long for the frittata to cook and firm up. Bonus points if you let the batter rest for an hour before using it because it will develop more flavor. Finally, mix in salt and a little olive oil before pouring it into the pan.
As far as the feta, you can opt for dairy-free cheese alternatives or simply leave it out. You can add additional salt to the chickpea flour batter include other salty and strong-flavored ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes or capers. Some vegans like the flavor of nutritional yeast and use it to replace cheese as well.