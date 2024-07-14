Mediterranean Lentil Frittata Recipe

Interest in eating as they do in Mediterranean countries has exploded in recent years. After all, the Mediterranean diet consistently tops 'best diet' rankings because of its positive health benefits. The cuisine is delicious, too, because the emphasis is on consuming fresh and in-season fruits and vegetables, and this is a sure way to increase the flavor of your meals. Legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds, herbs, fish, and extra virgin olive oil, which are all staples of Mediterranean cuisine, happen to promote heart and overall health, while eggs and cheese are eaten in moderation.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a lentil frittata that includes plentiful Mediterranean ingredients. The vegetables used are spinach, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and black olives, and the last three are sliced and arranged in an attractive pattern on the surface of the frittata, because we all know that pretty food tastes better. Feta cheese provides a salty and flavorful punch, while parsley and mint contribute a subtle and bright flavor.

This hearty frittata comes together in less than 40 minutes, and you don't have to worry about flipping or breaking it. After a few of the veggies are cooked in an ovenproof skillet, the egg mixture is poured in and the whole frittata is cooked in the oven, ensuring that this delightful dish is not only delicious but easy to make too.