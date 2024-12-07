New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp Recipe

Perhaps even more so than jazz, Bourbon Street, and Mardi Gras, New Orleans is known for its food. New Orleans' rich history and proximity to shallow bayous has influenced the cuisine we know as Cajun and Creole, which is made up of spicy jambalayas, rich gumbos, creamy étouffée, and plenty of flavorful crawfish. The city and its soulful cuisine has produced some of the world's best chefs, each offering a unique take on classic Cajun and Creole recipes.

One traditional dish that is well known in New Orleans is barbecue shrimp. But, any native Louisianian will tell you that this dish is not meant to be grilled. Instead, it's a simple, saucy dish made with butter, Worcestershire, and lemon that usually only vaguely replicates the taste of a smokey barbecue. What, exactly, this shrimp tastes like is up to the chef preparing it. One of the most famous preparations by Paul Prudhomme only uses a splash of Worcestershire and a half-can of beer, while Pascal's Manale calls for hot sauce and white wine. This version developed with Michelle McGlinn is closer to the famous Mr. B's variation, a creamy, salty, buttery shrimp that is perfect for dipping French bread into. If you like the smoky taste of Worcestershire and the spice of Cajun cuisine, this barbecue shrimp recipe is the perfect way to bring New Orleans home to you.

