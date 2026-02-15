You're Not Imagining It: Appliances Used To Last Way Longer

Does it ever feel like you have to buy new appliances every few years, whereas older generations used to keep theirs for several decades? It's not just your imagination; the lifespan of most appliances has indeed shortened. Decades ago, appliances were made with future repairs in mind. When something malfunctioned, a handyman came to the house and promptly fixed it. Nowadays, a broken appliance almost always spells replacement. Some suspect that companies are designing appliances with a shorter lifespan on purpose, but the real reasons are a bit more layered.

Back in the day, most machines were built with metal parts, which made them easy to repair but also quicker to malfunction due to rust. So, while your parents' fridge may have functioned for 25 years, it likely experienced several issues during its tenure and needed to be repaired a few times over the years. Today's appliances, in contrast, largely rely on more modular plastic parts, which makes them less likely to malfunction — but once they finally do, they have to be replaced entirely. For that reason, it's often easier and more cost-effective to just buy a new appliance instead.

Newer appliances are also significantly more technologically advanced than their analog predecessors. In the past, you needed a skilled handyman to repair, say, a broken fridge. Today, you need a skilled tech engineer who is familiar with the computerized parts of your exact brand of fridge. This inevitably makes repairs (when possible at all) much pricier than they used to be. It can also mean that computerized parts become obsolete quicker than say some basic engineering and a few screws do.