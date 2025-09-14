10 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy Secondhand
Buying new kitchen appliances can be one of the more stressful purchases. There are so many factors to consider, not to mention they're pretty expensive. Some stores offer payment plans and, occasionally, decent deals, but you're still likely to fork out a pretty penny for most appliances. There are plenty of arguments for buying secondhand, but it's certainly one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances. In this current economy, most people are looking for ways to cut down on expenses, and the looming tariffs are also likely to increase the prices of kitchen appliances even more. So, next time something in your kitchen breaks down and you need a replacement, or if you're moving and looking to furnish a kitchen, going for secondhand or refurbished appliances is the most cost-effective move.
As someone who's worked in the food industry, I've bought (and sold) plenty of secondhand appliances for my professional and private kitchens. I can say from experience that it can be a mixed bag, and you can get really lucky or unlucky. However, as a general rule, some appliances are better for buying secondhand than others, and if you know what to look out for, you can find really great options. There are also numerous kitchen tools that you never really need to buy new at all, so scouring the secondhand market can be useful for many things. Here are some of the best kitchen appliances to buy secondhand.
Refrigerator
People often mistakenly think that large appliances like fridges shouldn't be bought secondhand. In truth, the opposite tends to be true, and many are perhaps some of the best machines to buy secondhand. That's because these appliances can run fine for years with minor or no issues. The life span of a fridge may be even longer if it doesn't have any faulty parts; however, for your best bet, opt for one that isn't older than 9 or 10 years. Older fridges will be more expensive to repair, and some technicians may even refuse to work on them because of that.
Whether you're buying a fridge secondhand or new, you will be looking for many of the same things. To avoid common mistakes people make when buying a fridge, make sure to accurately measure your space, and have a look at things like the noise level and which way the doors open. Specifically for secondhand fridges, you should focus on their functionality before buying. Ask to turn it on and check the cooling level for yourself. Listen closely for any strange sounds, and inspect all the compartments for mold or leaking water. As with other appliances, go for brands you trust, and not a make you've never heard of before. This will help you with things like parts and repair later on.
KitchenAid stand mixer
As a young, budding foodie, I'd always dreamed about owning a KitchenAid stand mixer. It helps to knead bread, pizza, pasta, and pastry dough with so much ease, doing all the work for you. Plus, it whips cream, mixes cake batter, and mashes potatoes. However, buying a new one is out of reach for many people. Prices for a standard KitchenAid mixer start from around $300. Considering that it's not an essential kitchen appliance, but rather a nice-to-have, that price tag is pretty hefty. That's why it's a great appliance to shop for in the secondhand market.
A pre-loved, used, or refurbished KitchenAid mixer is usually much more affordable. Plus, it's a good appliance to buy secondhand as the machines are pretty dependable. The ones I've purchased in my life have lasted well over a decade, and are still going strong. You want to buy from a reliable seller to ensure all the essential parts are included. You can generally overlook scratches and general wear and tear if the "mixing" mechanism still functions normally, and everything fits into place with no problems. Once in your possession, give the stand mixer a thorough cleaning so it's shiny and as new as possible, ready to be used.
Microwave
There's no kitchen appliance that is as ubiquitous as a microwave, and it's rare to find a household without one. Over 50% of people in a Tasting Table poll agreed that the microwave is the most useful kitchen appliance. It's also one that doesn't break down often or require too much maintenance. I've never had a microwave stop working before, whether at home or in a professional kitchen. What may happen, though, is that certain features in a microwave start glitching. I've found that these are minor inconveniences and don't tend to interfere with the microwave's ability to warm and heat food.
While not as expensive as other appliances to buy new, you can get really cheap microwaves secondhand. Considering the low price and general reliability of most microwaves, this makes it a no-brainer. If it's possible, ask to plug it in and test it before buying. It will also usually need a good cleaning before you use it to remove lingering oils and food particles.
Vitamix Blender
You don't have to be smoothie-obsessed to want a blender, but being able to make a quick, tasty smoothie is certainly an advantage. The trick is to buy the right one, which isn't always easy given how popular blenders have become. Nowadays, you have a range of blenders to choose from, both in-store and online. But that doesn't mean they're all created equally. While there are so many cheap or more affordable types of blenders on the market, they are not always as reliable. In my experience, buying a cheap blender has resulted in the blender cup cracking or breaking within a year or so, and even electrical problems. Whereas buying a reputable brand like Vitamix generally gets you a sturdy, quality blender that lasts for years.
Vitamix blenders are on the pricier side (upwards of $370), which makes them a product that's better to buy secondhand. They are generally pretty easy to track down, as I've seen that they're a popular secondhand appliance that people buy and sell. Often, they'll be in good condition, and the lower price tag is more accessible. With blenders, the adage "buying cheap is expensive" comes to mind when you have to get a replacement shortly after purchase. Instead, buying a higher-end blender, like a secondhand Vitamix, will be easier on the pocket in the long term.
Dishwasher
Dishwashers are a heavy-duty appliance that makes the chore of washing dishes way more manageable. Whether you're buying your first one or needing to replace the one you own, it's a huge purchase that you may not be able to afford. Thankfully, going the secondhand route can get you a pretty decent dishwasher at a much reduced price. Dishwashers tend to last between 7 and 12 years, and maybe even longer if they're well cared for, cleaned regularly, and maintained. Check to see how long the seller has had the dishwasher, to help you make the right decision.
Other things to check for are rust and that all the parts are available. Of course, if you can check that it can run a full cycle, it will be even more reassuring. It's also important to look for brands you already know and trust. Dishwashers from brands like Bosch, Samsung, and Siemens are generally quite reliable, and you'll be able to track down parts for them with more ease than obscure or smaller brands. Do some research and make an informed decision, and you will likely find a good machine for your home.
Freestanding oven
An oven can feel like the backbone of your kitchen. It's essential for making so many important meals, including a Sunday roast, a birthday cake, and a weeknight casserole. When your oven needs replacing, it can feel like an incredibly daunting task, since it's such a large and expensive appliance. Fear not, it's just like any other appliance in your kitchen, and it's possible to buy a secondhand model without too much fuss. This applies to freestanding ovens, as wall ovens require measurement for installation, making them a challenging secondhand acquisition. However, for a freestanding oven, it can be a pretty smooth process. An oven can last for up to 15 years, so it can be a dependable thing to buy used, as long as it's not too old.
Like any other large appliance, you'll want to look at brands you know and trust. Look out for features you know you'll use frequently, and give them a test run if it's possible. From working in a kitchen, I learnt that the basics to check are that the light goes on and that the fan and grill settings work. The oven trays and grill bars can be useful to inspect, too, but they're relatively inexpensive to replace if necessary.
Food processor
The existence of food processors can be an annoyance when you already have a blender and think they should be able to do the same thing. Sadly, a food processor is needed for finely chopping and mincing certain foods in a way that a blender simply can't. As someone who regularly makes large batches of hummus and falafel professionally, I cannot rely on a blender. New food processors can be just as expensive as blenders, and often I've found great secondhand ones for a quarter or half of the original price.
Unless you're someone who needs finely chopped foods daily, a food processor can be a simple appliance; you don't need an end-of-range, new-line technology model. They're also the kind of appliance you can tell right away if it's not a quality product. As long as the blades spin and are still sharp, there's little room for going wrong, especially with known brands. That's why I find it to be a nifty appliance to buy secondhand, and would rarely think of buying a new one. Whichever one you choose, be sure to give it a good clean before you start using it as food particles can get stuck in places that your eye might miss.
Electric stove
Another star of our daily cooking is an electric stove or burner. Many people rely on it so much that when it breaks down or malfunctions, it can feel like the end of the world. How will we make our eggs, spaghetti, or a batch of pancakes? It can be really frustrating, and more urgent to replace than most other appliances. But depending on the make, a new stove can be unexpectedly expensive. Thankfully, you can get one secondhand in a jiffy and for cheaper.
Now, the story might be different if you use a gas stove, but an electric burner generally has a pretty standard mechanism. This is especially true in my experience — go for an older model, which has an analog dial, rather than digital settings or an induction stove. If you stick with a basic model, I've found that you can often buy a dependable, used one for between $20 and $50.
Standalone deep freezer
Similar to fridges, deep freezers are also a great appliance to buy secondhand. These large appliances can cost quite a bit when new, but if you're looking for some extra freezer storage, it can be a good idea to buy a pre-loved one. The average freezer lasts between 12 and 20 years if well-maintained, and tends to be among the appliances with the longest lifespan. Plus, they tend to have even fewer features than a fridge, so as long as it turns on and gets cold, it should be stress-free to buy secondhand.
When looking at a used or secondhand one, look out for signs of damage. Additionally, if you're able to have a look at it while it's turned on, check for water leaks around the machine. Also, ask the seller how they maintain it, and how long ago they purchased it. All of these will help you determine whether the freezer will last in your home.
Air fryer
Air fryers have created a lot of buzz in recent years. At first, it seemed like they were just a fad, and there were so many myths about air fryers floating around. But everyone who owned one couldn't say enough good things about them, and for good reason. They're here to stay and help make cooking daily meals even quicker and easier than before. For what seems like a non-essential appliance (debatable, though, as there are so many surprising things you can cook in an air fryer), it can feel like an indulgence to buy one, especially as they're not cheap. This, and more, makes it perfect for buying secondhand.
Air fryers sound like super technical and fancy machines, but they're pretty much rapid convection ovens. Unless someone is selling you one with a factory flaw, it should work fine and do the job. They do require regular cleaning, so make sure the one you're buying isn't coated in grease and dried food bits. Other than that, treat yourself to a new (well, not exactly new) air fryer!