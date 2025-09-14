10 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy Secondhand

Buying new kitchen appliances can be one of the more stressful purchases. There are so many factors to consider, not to mention they're pretty expensive. Some stores offer payment plans and, occasionally, decent deals, but you're still likely to fork out a pretty penny for most appliances. There are plenty of arguments for buying secondhand, but it's certainly one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances. In this current economy, most people are looking for ways to cut down on expenses, and the looming tariffs are also likely to increase the prices of kitchen appliances even more. So, next time something in your kitchen breaks down and you need a replacement, or if you're moving and looking to furnish a kitchen, going for secondhand or refurbished appliances is the most cost-effective move.

As someone who's worked in the food industry, I've bought (and sold) plenty of secondhand appliances for my professional and private kitchens. I can say from experience that it can be a mixed bag, and you can get really lucky or unlucky. However, as a general rule, some appliances are better for buying secondhand than others, and if you know what to look out for, you can find really great options. There are also numerous kitchen tools that you never really need to buy new at all, so scouring the secondhand market can be useful for many things. Here are some of the best kitchen appliances to buy secondhand.