How To Clean Your Stand Mixer Like A Professional Baker

You don't need a lot of equipment to bake successfully. Our ancestors did just fine with wooden spoons and hand kneading, after all. However, the arrival of power equipment, particularly mixers, revolutionized professional baking, and — as the technology became more affordable — home baking as well.

A powerful mixer is right up there with a reliable oven among a baker's biggest friends. Some would argue that a hand mixer is fine and question whether it's worth investing in a stand mixer, but to me it's a slam-dunk (and here's our buyer's guide to the best stand mixers). With a stand mixer, I can measure and mix other ingredients, or check the oven, while it does the work.

Like anything, a stand mixer works best and lasts longest if it's kept clean. They're all built on a similar pattern, from the smallest KitchenAid to a commercial Hobart that a linebacker could bathe in, so the cleaning process is similar whether you're a pro or a home baker. While I trained as a chef, I've also baked commercially and run an in-store bakery, so I know how to clean a mixer from a lot of personal experience. Here's how it goes.