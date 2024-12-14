The 13 Best Stand Mixers, According To Reviews

Stand mixers are one kitchen appliance that we couldn't imagine living without. It makes quick work of a batch of cookies, and you won't even have to think twice about kneading bread if you have one in your home kitchen. Not only does a good stand mixer save you a ton of time mixing, but it also allows you to get a more consistent stir or knead than you would if you were working with just your hands.

The best stand mixers on the market, in short, are durable workhorses that don't shy away from a challenge. If you're looking to buy one for the first time, or are looking to upgrade from the basic model you already have, take a look at some of our recommendations for which ones to purchase. These selections were informed by customer reviews on websites like Amazon. We looked at not only the numerical rating of each machine, but also read the qualitative reviews to get a sense of what was good (and bad) about each model.

The models on this list come in at different price points — which are accurate, as of this writing. But overall, they all are of a great value, varying functionality, and will act as a tool that makes any home baker's life easier.

