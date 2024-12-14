The 13 Best Stand Mixers, According To Reviews
Stand mixers are one kitchen appliance that we couldn't imagine living without. It makes quick work of a batch of cookies, and you won't even have to think twice about kneading bread if you have one in your home kitchen. Not only does a good stand mixer save you a ton of time mixing, but it also allows you to get a more consistent stir or knead than you would if you were working with just your hands.
The best stand mixers on the market, in short, are durable workhorses that don't shy away from a challenge. If you're looking to buy one for the first time, or are looking to upgrade from the basic model you already have, take a look at some of our recommendations for which ones to purchase. These selections were informed by customer reviews on websites like Amazon. We looked at not only the numerical rating of each machine, but also read the qualitative reviews to get a sense of what was good (and bad) about each model.
The models on this list come in at different price points — which are accurate, as of this writing. But overall, they all are of a great value, varying functionality, and will act as a tool that makes any home baker's life easier.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart stand mixer
It's no surprise that the KitchenAid Classic Series stand mixer would make its way onto this list of the best stand mixers ever made. This is the stand mixer that you may already own or have inherited from one of your relatives. It's the quintessential workhorse of the kitchen; it features a 10-speed motor and a 4.5-quart capacity — which is honestly what most folks need for their basic breads, baked goods, and more. Perhaps one of the best features about the KitchenAid Classic, though, is that you can add attachments to it and transform your standard stand mixer into a pasta maker, meat grinder, and more. Essentially, you're getting a whole bunch of other costly kitchen appliances in one.
Reviewers love that the KitchenAid Classic is a durable machine that can be passed down from generation to generation. And although its price tag is steep, compared to some of the lower-end models that were also included on this list, many purchasers note that it is a worthwhile splurge. The classic model comes in two colors, black and white.
Though, if you're going to want to upgrade your palate, you can purchase one of the machines from KitchenAid's Artisan line. These mixers have a slightly larger capacity (5 quarts) and come in more fun color options, including pistachio, almond cream, and juniper.
Hamilton Beach 4.5-quart stand mixer
Hamilton Beach is a trusted name in the kitchen appliance world, so it's a no-brainer that it would make an equally functional and high-quality stand mixer. Plus, you're not paying nearly the same price tag as other models, like the KitchenAid Classic. The capacity of this Hamilton Beach stand mixer is the same as that of KitchenAid's machine; its bowl can hold 4.5 quarts. The machine's 400-watt motor comes with 12 speed options, which will satisfy most home cooks.
Overall, customers report favorable results with this machine, especially on websites like Amazon. Its price is significantly less than that of the KitchenAid Classic product, and Hamilton Beach even notes that its brand has utilized a similar mixing design to that of the pricier brand. The durability and overall satisfaction with this brand are high, and many users report that this mixer runs quiet. As we expected, the most common complaint about this machine is its weight — but what do you expect for something that's all metal?
Kitchen in the Box 3.2-quart stand mixer
Amazon is known for offering affordable options to customers, and Kitchen in the Box is no different. This stand mixer has a 3.2-quart capacity and comes in 10 different color options. The design is similar to other lower-end products; you can easily select one of six speeds using a knob on the side. Another key valuable asset of this machine is its size. While it can't mix as large of a quantity of "stuff" as other brands, it weighs less than 7 pounds, which makes it easy to store and maneuver in a tight kitchen space.
The reviews of this product are favorable, with many folks citing its lightweight status as one of its big perks. Many customers also note that this machine is very user-friendly, with several individuals sharing that the stand mixer is very powerful for its size. Bigger isn't always better, am I right?
KitchenAid 7-quart stand mixer with bowl lift
If you want to take a step up from your standard KitchenAid, you may want to check out this 7-quart stand mixer from the iconic brand. Besides having a slightly larger capacity than the Classic model, this unit also comes with several benefits. First off, it has 11 speeds, which allows you to put it on the lowest setting to easily fold fruits and other add-ins into batter without crushing them. It also has twice the amount of power as a tilt-head mixer, which makes this model an ideal choice for kneading breads or glutinous doughs. Of course, you'll get the same reliability with this machine as you would with any of the KitchenAid stand mixers.
There are several things that reviewers love about this product, mainly that it has an impressive bowl size that not many other types of stand mixers can boast. It's also about as much of a workhorse as a stand mixer can be. However, while the reviews overall lean toward favorable, some consumers note that this stand mixer is nothing short of a tank — meaning you'll eat up counter space that you may not necessarily be in a position to give away.
Aucma 6.5-quart stand mixer
While some consumers have a preference for household name brands, like Hamilton Beach and KitchenAid, other folks have no problem ordering from some of Amazon's smaller brands, including Aucma. Aucma's 6.5-quart stand mixer has a design that's very similar to the KitchenAid Classic model. Reviewers really value the affordability of this model and express that it has high functionality at a great value. The motor can accommodate six speeds. It also comes with your standard stand mixer attachments, like the whisk, dough hook, and paddle, but you'll also find a handy splash screen in the packaging.
Reviewers report using this stand mixer for everything — from making breads and seitan to whipping up delicate pâtisserie. Other folks note that this machine is lightweight, and the anti-slip feet help prevent it from moving around on the countertop. While some folks may complain about the sound of this machine, ultimately, any running motor is going to produce some sort of noise — so it may be something you just have to live with.
Hamilton Beach 4-quart stand mixer
Like KitchenAid, Hamilton Beach also offers a petite version of its classic stand mixer. The 4-quart stand mixer comes with all the features you love about the large Hamilton Beach model. Don't count this small but mighty stand mixer out of the race just yet, either. It has a 300-watt motor that will allow you to mix up your favorites, from a classic chocolate chip cookie to a small batch of your go-to bread recipe. There are seven different color options to choose from, and each one comes with a whisk, bread hook, paddle attachment, and handy splash guard. It covers seven speeds, which is just as many as some of the larger stand mixers on this list.
This small Hamilton Beach model offers all of the same quality as other Hamilton Beach appliances — just in a small, compact package. Customers who have purchased it remark that this machine has a great ease of use, is affordably priced, and fits beautifully in almost any kitchen.
Instant Pot 6-speed 6.3-quart stand mixer
Instant Pot is probably a brand you associate more with pressure cookers than stand mixers, but the brand also offers a top-of-the-line product that allows customers to mix, whisk, and knead to their heart's content. Its 6.3-quart bowl comes with six different speed options, which is all that most people need for regular use. The 400-watt motor can power through almost any dough or batter you throw at it, making it an excellent choice for folks who are looking for an all-around quality machine.
The Instant Pot stand mixer has received high praise on Amazon in almost every category. Not only is it more affordably priced than brands like KitchenAid, but it also is a durable and easy-to-use machine that keeps home cooks happy. Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a splash guard to help keep your batter in the bowl — rather than on the walls or your countertop?
Vivohome 6-quart tilt-head stand mixer
Vivohome's 6-quart stand mixer is another great product choice for home cooks. The machine has a similar functionality to the KitchenAid models; it has 10 speed options to choose from and two heat vent outlets, which help to cool the 660-watt motor and keep the machine running for a long time. Overall, customers appreciate that this model is a great value. It's not a top-of-the-line machine by any means in terms of functionality and build quality, but it does accomplish most of the tasks that you need it to accomplish.
One reviewer noted that the noise level of this machine is less than their hand mixer, which suggests that it would be a great buy for an apartment or a condo with thin walls. In contrast, other people noted that the mixer is quite loud. It should be noted that noisiness is subjective, so you're better off buying a Vivohome machine and seeing for yourself.
Cooklee 9.5-quart stand mixer
The Cooklee brand has very favorable reviews on Amazon. Its 9.5-quart stand mixer is the largest bowl size on this list, which means that it's built for big jobs — like whipping up a massive batch of cookies or dough. Despite the fact that the bowl size on this machine is positively massive, the actual footprint of the machine itself is very small. It has about the same specs as a KitchenAid Classic but can make five quarts more. Like many of the other models on this list, this 660-watt motored machine comes with your standard cooking attachments, along with a pouring shield to make sure that everything you're making stays in the bowl.
Individuals who have purchased this model have cited its value and its overall quality as reasons for purchasing it. The ease of cleaning, as all of the parts can go in the dishwasher, is also a plus. Though, other purchasers have cited that this product is not as well-made as other brands, namely KitchenAid.
Cuisinart 5.5-quart stand mixer
The Cuisinart 12-speed, 5.5-quart model is beautiful in a post-modern way. The machine has a price tag that puts it in the same ballpark as a KitchenAid Classic, but for many purchasers, the quality of this machine is more than worth it. This stainless-steel machine is sturdier and more durable than the more flimsy, low-budget models on this list. And like the KitchenAid, you can purchase separate attachments for this machine for making pasta, grinding meat, spiraling veggies, and even making ice cream.
There's not much that people don't like about this machine. While it has significantly less reviews posted than the KitchenAid stand mixer, which would suggest it's not as popular, it seems that they are all quite favorable. Verified purchasers appreciate that this stand mixer is lighter than the KitchenAid model, which makes it easy to maneuver in the kitchen. Others note that the 550-watt motor offers just enough strength without generating too much noise.
Wolf Gourmet 7-quart high-performance stand mixer
Wolf Gourmet is a trusted name in the kitchen world; it's a very popular gas stove brand. So, it seems reasonable that someone would also trust the company to make smaller, tabletop kitchen appliances — like this Wolf Gourmet stand mixer. This model does away with the cheesy colors and sticks to a very striking and sophisticated stainless-steel exterior. It can accommodate 7 quarts in its deep bowl, and you can easily change the height of the bowl depending on if you're mixing something small or large. The knob function also offers what the brand dubs "infinite speed" control, along with a pulse function. Plus, you can easily attach and detach attachments to the mixer using a magnet.
This mixer clearly has high functionality, but you'll be paying a little more for all of those bells and whistles. But based on the reviews of this product, it's more than worth it. It is a durable machine made with quality parts — which means that you're going to have it for a very long time. Though, other folks caution that the machine is quite heavy and a little tall to fit under all kitchen counters. Be sure to run these specs before you add this stand mixer to your cart.
GE 5.3-quart stand mixer
The GE 5.3-quart stand mixer looks very similar to that of the KitchenAid, but with one major difference: it has a knob, rather than a lever, on the side that allows you to control its speed. The die-cast metal is durable and functional, and the 350-watt motor can power through any doughs and batters that you put it through. This machine is slightly cheaper than some of the more high-end brands on this list, which purchasers appreciate, all with the same durability. Its 5.3-quart bowl is also sizable enough for most home cooks.
The biggest complaints about this machine come in terms of some of its functions. One user shares that the motor has a 10-minute shutoff to protect the machine, which can be annoying if you're kneading or mixing something over a long period, like a bread dough. Others have complained that the machine is noisy, but this was not mentioned in many of the reviews that were posted.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart stand mixer
If you don't do a ton of work that requires a stand mixer (though, we would argue that it's always worth investing in one), you may want to consider a pared-down version of a classic model: the 3.5-quart KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer. These mixers have the same durability and power as the brand's larger models, but with a pint-sized bowl. While it still can crank out five dozen of your favorite cookies, it takes up slightly less space on your countertop. You also won't miss out on all of the opportunities for attachments, like a pasta roller and meat grinder, on this machine.
One of the big things that folks love about these mixers is that they're slightly lighter, and thus easier to move around than the monstrosity of the Classic KitchenAid model. Folks love that it's smaller than a conventional stand mixer but offers very similar functionality to the full-sized machines.
Methodology
The number of different stand mixer brands out there is astounding. In order to highlight some of the best machines that you can buy, we compared several features, including functionality, durability, and attachments. Since it's impossible to test every single machine in person, we relied heavily on verified Amazon reviews to compile this list.
Not only did we look at the quantitative rating on the website, but we also looked at what consumers were actually saying about each of the products. Did they think it was too noisy? Were there instances of the suction cup feet coming undone? While some of these measures are subjective (like, who decides how noisy is too noisy of a machine?), they allowed us to get a better sense of which Amazon products were worth buying and which ones weren't worth our time. In the end, the stand mixers that were selected encompass a wide range of bowl and motor sizes so that you can easily find one that works best for you.