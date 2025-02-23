The Absolute Best Test To Ensure Your Stand Mixer Is Running Smoothly
The best stand mixers are both powerful and convenient. How great is it to be able to knead bread dough, mix up a batch of cookies, or use one of the many useful attachments all while having both hands free to add ingredients? But from time to time you might notice some of those ingredients lingering unmixed in the bottom of your bowl. That could simply require a bit more mixing time, but it's also possible that the mixer head has jiggled out of position and needs a slight adjustment. You can do a quick test in your mixer bowl with just a dime coin and get your mixer running smoothly and efficiently once again in a matter of minutes.
Just put the dime in your clean, empty mixer bowl, lower the head with the flat beater attached (or raise the bowl, depending on your model) and turn the mixer on low speed. If the dime moves even slightly, your mixer is good to go. But if the dime sits unmoved, it's time to tweak the distance between the beater and bowl.
What if your mixer didn't pass the test?
If your dime didn't move at all, it's time to take action. Depending on your brand and model, you can make this adjustment with just the slight turn of a screw on the motor head — but always check the owner's manual of your stand mixer for the correct procedure. Make the slightest adjustment possible, and then repeat the dime test. It's worth noting that you are only looking for a small movement of the dime. KitchenAid advises that for their mixers, the dime should move about a quarter inch with each pass of the beater.
If your test reveals the dime moving rapidly around the bowl, the mixer is probably too close to the mixer which can cause denting or scratching of both the beater and bowl. You can adjust the head higher to prevent damaging your mixer. Again, see the instructions from your manufacturer. When you see a slow dance of the dime around the bottom of the bowl, you'll know your mixer is back in perfect shape. The ability to make these small repairs make a stand mixer worth the cost — you'll get many great years of use from your trusty workhorse by keeping it in top shape.