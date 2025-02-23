The Absolute Best Test To Ensure Your Stand Mixer Is Running Smoothly

The best stand mixers are both powerful and convenient. How great is it to be able to knead bread dough, mix up a batch of cookies, or use one of the many useful attachments all while having both hands free to add ingredients? But from time to time you might notice some of those ingredients lingering unmixed in the bottom of your bowl. That could simply require a bit more mixing time, but it's also possible that the mixer head has jiggled out of position and needs a slight adjustment. You can do a quick test in your mixer bowl with just a dime coin and get your mixer running smoothly and efficiently once again in a matter of minutes.

Just put the dime in your clean, empty mixer bowl, lower the head with the flat beater attached (or raise the bowl, depending on your model) and turn the mixer on low speed. If the dime moves even slightly, your mixer is good to go. But if the dime sits unmoved, it's time to tweak the distance between the beater and bowl.