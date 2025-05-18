12 Kitchen Cleaning Mistakes That Could Get Toxic

A kitchen should be a place where we can create joy by concocting delicious meals, whether we're sharing them with friends and family, producing them professionally for paying customers, or simply indulging solo. That said, it's also a place that requires a lot of care and attention. Along with bathrooms, kitchens are considered to be the most dangerous rooms in a house. Some of that risk is due to the presence of hot surfaces and sharp items, but poor sanitation is a huge culprit. Failure to thoroughly clean your kitchen can result in the spread of harmful microorganisms that could result in serious illness or even death. Ironically, cleaning is a task that comes with risks of its own.

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not a neat freak or obsessive tidier — the pile of clothes on my bedroom floor is a dead giveaway. I've spent nearly two decades working in the hospitality industry, though, so my standards are far, far higher when it comes to kitchens and dining areas. As a restaurant manager, I've been responsible for the safety and well-being of employees and customers, and making sure professional kitchens could pass a health inspection at a moment's notice. I've also trained staff on how to handle hazardous cleaning chemicals and written countless risk assessments that cover their safe usage.

It's surprising how many cleaning-associated risks fly under most people's radars. So today, I'm going to highlight the most common kitchen cleaning mistakes that could be harmful to your health.