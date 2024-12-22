What You Need To Know Before Cleaning Kitchen Items With Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can be one of the most valuable parts of your cleaning caddy if you know how to use it. It's an antiseptic that can sanitize all kinds of kitchen surfaces and utensils, and even though it has a somewhat intimidating name (as most chemicals do), it's fairly safe and widely available. You can purchase it in most drugstores, grocery stores, and even on Amazon (like this one from Essential Oxygen). But before you start cleaning your kitchen with it, it's worth noting that hydrogen peroxide is still a chemical and therefore requires a few safety precautions.

Always use 3% hydrogen peroxide for cleaning — higher concentrations are available, but they are not necessary. They can also irritate your skin and respiratory system, so you're better off avoiding them. Even with a 3% peroxide, you'll want to make sure the area where you're cleaning is well ventilated to protect you from inhaling the fumes. Speaking of fumes, be careful what you mix with hydrogen peroxide. Even though it's a very strong cleaner on its own, some DIY formulas suggest mixing it with other cleaning agents. Never mix it with bleach, vinegar, ammonia, or rubbing alcohol, as those mixtures create toxic fumes and possible fire hazards! And just like with any other strong cleaning solution, keep it away from pets and kiddos, and wear gloves to protect your skin from irritation.

