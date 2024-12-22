What You Need To Know Before Cleaning Kitchen Items With Hydrogen Peroxide
Hydrogen peroxide can be one of the most valuable parts of your cleaning caddy if you know how to use it. It's an antiseptic that can sanitize all kinds of kitchen surfaces and utensils, and even though it has a somewhat intimidating name (as most chemicals do), it's fairly safe and widely available. You can purchase it in most drugstores, grocery stores, and even on Amazon (like this one from Essential Oxygen). But before you start cleaning your kitchen with it, it's worth noting that hydrogen peroxide is still a chemical and therefore requires a few safety precautions.
Always use 3% hydrogen peroxide for cleaning — higher concentrations are available, but they are not necessary. They can also irritate your skin and respiratory system, so you're better off avoiding them. Even with a 3% peroxide, you'll want to make sure the area where you're cleaning is well ventilated to protect you from inhaling the fumes. Speaking of fumes, be careful what you mix with hydrogen peroxide. Even though it's a very strong cleaner on its own, some DIY formulas suggest mixing it with other cleaning agents. Never mix it with bleach, vinegar, ammonia, or rubbing alcohol, as those mixtures create toxic fumes and possible fire hazards! And just like with any other strong cleaning solution, keep it away from pets and kiddos, and wear gloves to protect your skin from irritation.
Hydrogen peroxide is a multipurpose cleaner for your kitchen
You can apply 3% hydrogen peroxide directly to kitchen surfaces and utensils because it's already very diluted (97% water and 3% peroxide), although you can still dilute it even further if you wish. Some of the most difficult kitchen items to clean are the ones that can't go in the dishwasher; that's where hydrogen peroxide can really come in handy — for example, it's the absolute best way to sanitize your wooden cooking utensils and cutting boards. You can even use it to sanitize sponges, which can get notoriously gross after just a couple of uses. Another problematic area of your kitchen that you might be overlooking is your sink. Research shows that sinks are often contaminated with bacteria, so sanitizing them needs to be part of your cleaning routine, and using hydrogen peroxide is one of the best hacks for cleaning your kitchen sink.
This cleaning solution can also lend you a helping hand when it's time to deep clean your appliances. If the dishwasher is starting to get smelly, or you're noticing persistent grime, run an empty cycle on high heat with hydrogen peroxide to sanitize it. The same goes for the refrigerator — whether you're trying to eliminate a bad smell or just want to give it a deeper clean, hydrogen peroxide can do both.