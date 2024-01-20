Cleaning With Vinegar Is The Key To Keep Wine Glasses Crystal Clear

While drinking wine may be fun, cleaning your wine glasses afterward isn't. Wine glasses are very delicate and prone to having soapy streaks left behind after washing. Even worse, this soap residue can impart a faint soap taste if it builds up too much. If you're tired of feeling like you have to wash your wine glasses a million times to get that perfect streak-free shine, it might be time to consider cleaning with vinegar. White vinegar is a popular, natural cleaning solution and it can eliminate your streaking problem.

While soap can leave behind a filmy residue if not properly and thoroughly rinsed off, vinegar actually works to break down any filmy layer. Vinegar is acidic and does a great job of gently removing grime from your glasses without scratching or damaging them. The easiest way to clean your glasses with vinegar is to fill a small container with hot water and a heavy splash of vinegar. From there you can submerge your glasses into the mixture and gently dry it off, using as few towel swipes as possible, and leave your glasses to air dry.