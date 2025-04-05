How Long Do Stand Mixers Last?

Many of us are familiar with "ballin' on a budget," though there's no denying that good kitchen equipment can make a difference in not only the quality of your dish but the ease with which you make it. Sure, whisking or folding dough by hand is entirely doable, but wouldn't it be nice to let a piece of machinery do the heavy lifting while you work on the glaze and/or filling? Stand mixers are incredibly useful kitchen tools, perfect for mixing mashed potatoes, whipping homemade buttercream, and even making fresh lemonade. Purchasing a stand mixer is a pretty big investment, but with the right care, those babies can last at least a decade, possibly even longer!

KitchenAid, otherwise known as the head honcho of stand mixers, claims that its mixers will last at minimum two to five years — but anyone who's ever had a stand mixer (whether KitchenAid or a different brand) knows that the time frame is more like upwards of ten years. Those ten years can be easily doubled or tripled into an incredibly long lifespan with proper maintenance and usage. Some families even pass their stand mixers down through the generations (this author's family included), the piece of equipment becoming an integral part of tradition.