12 Stand Mixer Mistakes Pro Bakers Avoid At All Costs

If you're a baker, you know how valuable a stand mixer can be. This powerful, heavy-duty appliance is frequently used for making easy work of baking tasks, taking the strain off your arm muscles, and often getting the job done faster than by hand. Once you use a stand mixer, it's hard to imagine kneading, mixing, and whipping without one.

I owned and operated a bakery for many years and worked with every kind of stand mixer, from countertop models to commercial floor mixers. At first glance, stand mixers may seem simple to use, but there are several common mistakes that everyone makes. These mistakes can prevent someone from utilizing the mixer's full potential — or worse, shorten its lifespan. Avoiding these pitfalls will allow you to take advantage of all the features your stand mixer has to offer. Read on, and you'll be baking like a pro in no time.