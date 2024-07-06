Use Your Stand Mixer For Better Salad Dressing

You may be accustomed to whipping up baked goods with that stand mixer on your kitchen counter, but did you know that it also makes the ideal tool for creating a perfectly emulsified salad dressing? While whisking a salad dressing by hand may not be the most daunting task, a stand mixer can ensure the oil and vinegar in your dressing do not separate so you can achieve that smooth, well-integrated texture.

To make a well-emulsified salad dressing in your stand mixer, add all of the ingredients into the bowl of the mixer, except for the oil. Using the wire whip attachment, turn the stand mixer on, and while it's mixing the ingredients, slowly pour in the oil. This eliminates the need to whisk with one hand while pouring with another. Using a stand mixer also helps other ingredients such as herbs and spices fully meld into the dressing, resulting in a more cohesive and flavorful blend.