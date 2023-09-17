The Simple Creamy German Salad Dressing You Need To Start Using

Salad dressings will make or break a salad and without them, you'd have a sad, dry bowl of vegetables. We typically think of salad dressings as falling under two main camps: oil and vinegar-based dressings and mayonnaise-based dressings. However, German salad traditions break the mold with a simple creamy salad devoid of mayo, oil, or vinegar.

Known in German as salatsauce, creamy German salad dressing is a three-ingredient dressing consisting of heavy cream, sugar, and lemon juice. Heavy cream is one of the richest, thickest dairy products, full of flavorful butterfat. The acid from the lemon juice gives the cream a sour complement while the sugar provides a pleasantly sweet finish. This dressing comes together in seconds and is incredibly versatile.

Not only does this dressing add richness to any salad ingredient you pair it with, but you can also augment or substitute ingredients in the dressing itself. If you don't have heavy cream, you can use half and half or even sour cream. Some recipes add fresh herbs like dill to the mix. Furthermore, German salads are a one-bowl, made-to-order dish in which the dressing goes in first, followed by the dry vegetables.

You whisk together the cream, lemon juice, and sugar until you have a uniform texture, then you throw in your solid ingredients and toss to coat. This method mirrors the popular technique of finishing pasta in its sauce and ensures a uniform coating for light and heavy ingredients without dirtying extra bowls.