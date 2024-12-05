11 False Facts You Believed About Your Air Fryer

While a lot of the buzz around air fryers has died down significantly, these nifty kitchen appliances are not going anywhere. More than just a fad, they've become America's favorite kitchen appliance. Everyone who has invested in one knows how useful they are and the convenience they offer, especially for smaller families and couples. They've changed the way people cook worldwide, and in addition to helping foods cook quicker and crispier than before, there are also plenty of creative air fryer hacks – from roasting coffee beans to making grilled cheese. As more and more people experiment with different air fryer recipes, we continue to discover just how many ways we can use air fryers.

When the air fryer hype exploded a couple of years ago, many people wondered what exactly an air fryer was. There are many misconceptions about the appliance, especially about how it's named and the theories around healthier ways of cooking. I too had a lot of confusion until I read more about air fryers and got my own. In the beginning, I was using it for limited foods, but since doing my own experimentation over the years, I've expanded the repertoire of what my air fryer can do. I've had one for years now and use it almost daily, including for the preparation of foods in my professional food business and recipe development. It's an incredibly useful device if you understand it and go beyond the myths. Here are some false facts you've probably believed about your air fryer.

