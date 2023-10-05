How To Reheat Fried Fish In Your Air Fryer For Maximum Crispiness

Whether you're reheating battered or breaded fish, the air fryer process is the same. Start by ensuring your appliance is clean. Leftover crumbs or grease can burn and impart an off-taste to your seafood. Next, preheat the air fryer to 320 degrees Fahrenheit. While many models don't strictly require preheating, giving it a few minutes to warm up ensures consistent results.

Once preheated, gently place the fried fish pieces inside the basket in one layer without overlapping. Overlapping can cause the pieces to steam rather than re-crisp, leading to sogginess. If this is the case, it might be wise to reheat them in batches to avoid overcrowding. Now spray or rub a little oil on top to enhance the browning and crisping process.

Air fry the meat for five to seven minutes, making sure to flip it at half the time so both sides develop a crunch. Remember, this cooking time can vary depending on the thickness and the air fryer's make and model, so monitor how the reheating goes and adjust the time as needed. Once the fish is heated through (the internal temperature should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit), carefully remove it from the air fryer using tongs or a spatula. Lastly, place the pieces on a plate lined with paper towels for a few seconds to soak up any excess oil. Then serve immediately for the crispiest experience.