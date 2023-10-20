Managing Expectations Will Lead To Better Baking Experiences With Your Air Fryer

With the convenience of a microwave, power to rival an oven, and results akin to a deep fryer, air fryers continue to grow in popularity. Air fryer recipes are typically simple and uncomplicated. Thanks to their ease, you can whip up an appetizer, entree, and side with one tool. They can even be used in place of the oven to bake desserts — however, the air fryer won't always guarantee the same results.

Baking is an exact science, requiring more specificity than cooking. While a few mistakes and rerouting can result in a dish that's perfectly fine, baking desserts requires a definitive amount of ingredients, accurate temperatures, and proper timing. Air fryers tend to heat up quickly, making it easy to burn food if you're not watching carefully.

For desserts like cake that need to be baked at lower temperatures to prevent the outside from being charred while the inside is raw, air fryers aren't the best choice. Plus, the extreme heat emitted from the air fryer can be overkill for delicate desserts like soufflé and meringue. In general, putting extremely wet batter into an air fryer runs the risk of that batter being flung around inside the appliance, which can harm both the dessert and the machine.