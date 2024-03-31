Are Air Fried Foods Actually Fried?

Virtually everyone has wondered if their air fryer actually "fries" anything at least once or twice. Looking at the way this small appliance can crispen up a batch of fries or chicken nuggets with little to no oil at all, it can seem like magic. But if you've tasted enough air-fried food, you'll soon come to realize that they don't taste exactly like your typical fried food. It doesn't brown like food that's been fried with a bit of oil in the pan, and it doesn't crackle like something that's been given a trip into the bubbly deep-fryer, either.

The truth is that air-fried foods aren't technically "fried" — at least in the traditional sense. For something to be considered as having been fried, it must be cooked in oil. With an air fryer, oil is optional, not a must. So, if we were to classify food that's been prepped by this nifty appliance, they'd be more accurately described as "baked," which would be an apt adjective once you've learned of how the air fryer works — less like a fryer and more like a convection oven.