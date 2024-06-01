How The Air Fryer Became America's Favorite Kitchen Appliance

The success of air fryers can be attributed to marketing and the power of social media. Brands effectively highlighted the many benefits the appliance provided, positioning air fryers as a healthier alternative to deep-frying. Health-conscious consumers were drawn to the ability to make crispy, delicious foods with less oil than traditional frying requires. The versatility of air fryers played a role, too — they can fry, bake, roast, and reheat a wide variety of foods, making them an all-in-one solution for busy households.

Most models are user-friendly, with preset functions making them accessible even for those with minimal cooking skills. They're also fast, allowing for speedy cooking and requiring far less preheating time compared to regular ovens. Social media platforms buzzed with air fryer hacks and recipes from the beginning, and influencers and home cooks began sharing their air fryer creations and reviews on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and later TikTok.

Users highlighted the best uses for air fryers, how to cook everything from veggies and meat to desserts and snacks, as well as which models they preferred. These posts often went viral, showcasing recipes such as air fried pasta, steak bites, and green beans. The combination of this, along with effective marketing and word-of-mouth recommendations, helped the air fryer become a must-have appliance in American kitchens. Don't have one yet? Check out our picks for the best air fryers of 2023.