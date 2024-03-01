Keep Batter On Your Onions Rings With The Help Of Cornstarch
An onion ring's flavor is closely tied to the batter that the raw onion ring is drenched in. When you make your favorite beer-battered onion rings the whole thing can become a disaster if the batter doesn't cling to the onion. But don't worry, cornstarch can help solve this all too common problem. Cornstarch is generally used when making gravy, soups, and sauces, but by adding this thickening agent to your doughty mixture you can ensure the batter stays stuck to the onion. If you don't want to add it directly to the flour, spices, and water needed to make the batter, you can also dredge your onions in cornstarch.
Why does it work? Onions have a high moisture content of about 88%. This can make it difficult for the batter to stay put, but the starch in cornstarch is capable of absorbing that moisture. That's why when you add cornstarch to your dry ingredients it helps absorb the water in the onion ring. This drier surface promotes the batter to adhere to the delicate walls of the onion so you wind up with a crispy, golden outer crunch on the entire onion ring.
Cornstarch keeps the grease at bay
Using cornstarch in your onion ring batter is going to prohibit the gluten in your flour from turning tough. This means you won't end up with an overly chewy texture when you bite into your onion rings. And as an added bonus, cornstarch is going to give this beloved fried food a lighter taste. While it sucks up the water from the onions, cornstarch doesn't absorb very much oil. This means less grease and a better-fried battered exterior.
In addition to adding cornstarch, you need to make certain that your oil is hot enough before you submerge your battered onion rings. If it isn't, the batter will slide right off. The optimal temperature is 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, you may want to add some baking powder to the dry ingredients. This ingredient will help form air bubbles that will produce a crispy, crunchy exterior. If you like how cornstarch helps with your onion ring batter, try using it the next time you make fried chicken, fried zucchini, or any fried food that requires a batter.