Keep Batter On Your Onions Rings With The Help Of Cornstarch

An onion ring's flavor is closely tied to the batter that the raw onion ring is drenched in. When you make your favorite beer-battered onion rings the whole thing can become a disaster if the batter doesn't cling to the onion. But don't worry, cornstarch can help solve this all too common problem. Cornstarch is generally used when making gravy, soups, and sauces, but by adding this thickening agent to your doughty mixture you can ensure the batter stays stuck to the onion. If you don't want to add it directly to the flour, spices, and water needed to make the batter, you can also dredge your onions in cornstarch.

Why does it work? Onions have a high moisture content of about 88%. This can make it difficult for the batter to stay put, but the starch in cornstarch is capable of absorbing that moisture. That's why when you add cornstarch to your dry ingredients it helps absorb the water in the onion ring. This drier surface promotes the batter to adhere to the delicate walls of the onion so you wind up with a crispy, golden outer crunch on the entire onion ring.