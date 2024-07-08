Yes, You Do Need To Clean Your Air Fryer After Every Use

If you've walked through the home appliances section of any department store lately, you already know that air fryers remain dominant as America's favorite kitchen appliance since the George Foreman grill. Based on the undeniably restaurant-quality crisp they give to your French fries and chicken nuggets alone, it's clear that the allure of these culinary sidekicks won't be dying down anytime soon. But if you want to make sure your personal air fryer also has a chance at extended longevity, maintenance is key. It's understandable that, especially in the rush of preparing meals, you might not always find the time to wipe out the microwave or inspect the bottom of your oven for crumbs. We can usually get away with forgetfulness (or laziness) from time to time without any significant impact on our devices. However, to keep your air fryer running safely and smoothly, you should clean it out after every use.

When you've reached the prize that is air fried deliciousness, cleaning up the mess it made is probably the last thing on your mind. Still, crumbs and grease can build up and become caked onto the grate inside your basket, making them harder to clean over time. Even worse, they can splatter up into the heating element and potentially start a fire. Cleaning your air fryer might seem like common sense, but the method used is important for safety and efficiency. The good news is, it's a simple process, especially if you stick to it consistently.