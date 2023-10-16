12 Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Air Fryer In Top Condition

It's hard to fathom that home cooks once viewed air fryers as a novelty. Over the past few years, air fryers have become one of the most beloved kitchen appliances on the shelves, creating crisp, flavorful foods in virtually no time at all. That said, air fryers are also notoriously difficult to clean, thanks to their high cooking temperatures and powerful fans. For many, cleaning the air fryer is an arduous chore that's tempting to skip every now and then.

If you're guilty of 'seasoning' your air fryer between uses, it's time to give this practice a rest. To keep your machine running smoothly and your food tasting its best, it's crucial to properly care for your air fryer. At Tasting Table, we sat down with Becky Abbott and Jen West, air frying experts and authors of the popular blog Air Fryer Foodie and the new cookbook: "Air Fryer All Day" to learn how to do just that.

The pair filled us in on some of the best air fryer maintenance methods, from everyday cleaning concepts to little-known tricks like the "toast test." Whether you struggle with excess grease while cooking or built-up residue in your basket, these proven strategies can help you cut down on cleanup time and enjoy using your air fryer once more. We'll introduce you to our favorite expert-approved ways to clean your air fryer, including recommended tools and easy, time-saving tips.