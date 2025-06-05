The Most Popular Kitchen Appliance Brand In The US Is Likely Sitting On Your Countertop

Whether you're updating your kitchen with fun, colorful appliances, investing in a better oven to keep up with your growing baking habit, or replacing an essential appliance that's broken down, like your oven, appliance-shopping demands research. Kitchen appliances can get pretty pricey, and they've got to not only look nice but work well day in and day out, ideally for years. You need form and function, and at a comfortable compromise of affordability, lasting durability, and performance. Not researching what brands offer is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying new kitchen appliances. With this in mind, we recently reported on the least reliable, most breakdown-prone appliance brand to avoid. So what's the best, most popular brand that you should invest in, or likely already have?

According to a YouGov survey, it's KitchenAid. YouGov asked respondents about 37 different brands and ranked fame — how many people were familiar with the brand — and popularity, or the percentage of people who had a favorable impression of that brand. KitchenAid took number one on both, with 93% fame and 74% popularity rankings. If 74% sounds low, consider that number two is TupperWare at 67%. This fame and popularity — and the likelihood that you already own at least one KitchenAid appliance — isn't shocking when you consider the sheer breadth of KitchenAid's lineup. The brand produces stand mixers, refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, toasters, and microwaves, plus handy specialty kitchen appliances like rice cookers, blenders, and espresso machines.