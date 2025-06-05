The Most Popular Kitchen Appliance Brand In The US Is Likely Sitting On Your Countertop
Whether you're updating your kitchen with fun, colorful appliances, investing in a better oven to keep up with your growing baking habit, or replacing an essential appliance that's broken down, like your oven, appliance-shopping demands research. Kitchen appliances can get pretty pricey, and they've got to not only look nice but work well day in and day out, ideally for years. You need form and function, and at a comfortable compromise of affordability, lasting durability, and performance. Not researching what brands offer is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying new kitchen appliances. With this in mind, we recently reported on the least reliable, most breakdown-prone appliance brand to avoid. So what's the best, most popular brand that you should invest in, or likely already have?
According to a YouGov survey, it's KitchenAid. YouGov asked respondents about 37 different brands and ranked fame — how many people were familiar with the brand — and popularity, or the percentage of people who had a favorable impression of that brand. KitchenAid took number one on both, with 93% fame and 74% popularity rankings. If 74% sounds low, consider that number two is TupperWare at 67%. This fame and popularity — and the likelihood that you already own at least one KitchenAid appliance — isn't shocking when you consider the sheer breadth of KitchenAid's lineup. The brand produces stand mixers, refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, toasters, and microwaves, plus handy specialty kitchen appliances like rice cookers, blenders, and espresso machines.
How KitchenAid got so popular
The best known KitchenAid product is the one that started it all: the stand mixer. The "model H-5" was introduced in 1919. A KitchenAid executive's wife was thrilled with the way it streamlined her daily cooking tasks. She called it her "best kitchen aid" (according to the brand's website), and an icon was born. The model K came along in 1937 with features we still know and love today, like the way the bowl locks into the base and a shape that would become trademarked. 12 years later, the brand debuted a more effective dishwasher than any existing option on the market thanks to a pressurized system. Blenders, food processors, and hand mixers joined the portfolio in 1993, a repertoire that's continued to grow. KitchenAid also began offering their appliances in vibrant hues way back in 1955. This brand has long been not only a source of game-changers in terms of cooking and baking processes but also a way for people to brighten up their kitchens.
Considering KitchenAid's wide variety of appliances, its quality and performance that's been renowned for a century, its attention to aesthetics, and its mid-range price point, it's no wonder the brand remains the most popular. It's still considered one of the best stand mixer brands you can buy, and it's often chosen by experts as the perfect mid-range option when you don't want to go so cheap that your appliances won't last, but you also don't have an extravagant budget.