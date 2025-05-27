13 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying New Kitchen Appliances

We've all been there: Driven by impulsivity to buy the most exceptional kitchen appliance we've ever laid eyes on, only to be disappointed down the line. Maybe the fridge was too big for the space, the countertop mixer style ruined your kitchen aesthetic, or you're out of pocket because you didn't check the warranty details properly.

Kitchen appliances can be a major investment that comes with a surprising number of pitfalls. The challenge we all face in an AI-driven digital world is it's hard not to be tempted by messaging tooled specifically to our wants and needs in the kitchen. All you have to do is click "add to cart" and wait excitedly for your brand-new kitchen appliance to arrive. Worse yet, our desire for immediate gratification can be so great that we don't even wait for delivery, but drive straight to the store to pick up the smartest new kitchen appliance to hit the shelves. Before you buy, here are 13 key mistakes to avoid if you're shopping for new kitchen appliances.