13 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying New Kitchen Appliances
We've all been there: Driven by impulsivity to buy the most exceptional kitchen appliance we've ever laid eyes on, only to be disappointed down the line. Maybe the fridge was too big for the space, the countertop mixer style ruined your kitchen aesthetic, or you're out of pocket because you didn't check the warranty details properly.
Kitchen appliances can be a major investment that comes with a surprising number of pitfalls. The challenge we all face in an AI-driven digital world is it's hard not to be tempted by messaging tooled specifically to our wants and needs in the kitchen. All you have to do is click "add to cart" and wait excitedly for your brand-new kitchen appliance to arrive. Worse yet, our desire for immediate gratification can be so great that we don't even wait for delivery, but drive straight to the store to pick up the smartest new kitchen appliance to hit the shelves. Before you buy, here are 13 key mistakes to avoid if you're shopping for new kitchen appliances.
Not considering your kitchen style
It's important to think about your kitchen's existing design and style before heading to your local appliance store and handing over your card. It's easy to get distracted by shiny finishes and smart features, but if your new appliances clash with the overall aesthetic of your kitchen, you may end up with a space that feels jarring rather than stylish and flowing. You also need to consider the rest of your home. If you're going for a farmhouse style, for example, consider incorporating vintage appliances such as a retro coffee machine. The latest tech-heavy appliances may suit a modern kitchen, but they don't necessarily work in a more rustic or classic style.
While choosing styles that match is important, there's nothing wrong with a little contrast. It's all about balance. For example, what we love about Joanna Gaines' kitchen designs is how she sometimes adds dark color contrasts into a space, especially when paired with a marble countertop or cream-colored fixtures. You can achieve this by choosing appliances, such as a matching kettle and toaster, in a dark gray or deep maroon color.
Choosing the wrong type of air fryer
First, there was electricity. Then, there was the personal computer. After that, the air fryer ushered in a new era of more convenient cooking. It came in like a culinary superhero and remains a firm favorite in most kitchens. The thing is, choosing a new budget air fryer is not as simple as grabbing one that looks good on the shelf. You need to know what features to look out for that suit your style of cooking and, more importantly, the quantity demands of your household.
For example, a small air fryer with basic functionality is great for a bachelor or couple, but go for the larger option if you have teenagers with the appetites of T. rexes. If you're looking for a more comprehensive product, choose one that offers baking, roasting, and grilling. If it's just you and your partner who whip up the basics, go for a simpler option. You also need to consider the power of the air fryer; if you're choosing between two similar brands, go with the one that has a greater wattage. You never know when someone could drop in for a roast dinner.
Not measuring the space correctly
You generally don't need to measure your kitchen space before buying small appliances such as blenders, juicers, and kettles (unless they're fairly unique). It's a different story if you're shopping for a fridge, washing machine, or dishwasher. While it may seem like a straightforward step for big appliances, not everyone considers whether the fridge they have their eye on actually fits in the space or if the height of the dishwasher fits under the countertop.
When measuring your space, consider the height and length of the appliance and check that the space you're placing it in is deep enough. Don't forget to consider the ventilation space you need or if there is piping involved, and for large items, such as fridges with French doors, ensure there's enough space for doors to swing open. Something else that often gets considered when it's too late is whether or not the appliance can actually get into the kitchen — measure the door you intend to have it delivered through and any passages it needs to move along. Measuring doesn't take long, but it can save a massive headache down the line.
Not checking the warranty
It's certainly not the most exciting part about shopping, but if you're looking to save money on kitchen appliances in the long run and keep your stress level down, it's best that you check the warranty details. A kitchen appliance, such as a fridge or dishwasher, can be a significant investment. Make sure you're covered for anything unexpected. While they might look bulletproof on the showroom floor, even those with the shiniest trim and sleekest design can come with an unforeseen flaw or two. Whatever brand you're choosing, it's always prudent to check the fine print of the warranty section to see what you're covered for and for how long. Look for a long warranty that covers key components of the appliance.
We also recommend you have your key kitchen appliances regularly maintained. Your fridge, for example, should have its coils cleaned twice a year while parts such as vents and door seals should be cleaned often. You can do this yourself or call in a professional maintenance crew to get it sorted.
Not looking at the specs
While properties such as the number of cubic feet per minute per 100 British thermal units and whether or not an appliance has ground fault circuit interrupters may not mean much to you, or matter at all, there are some kitchen appliance specifications you should consider. For example, if you want a microwave that cooks food fast, look for one with the highest wattage. If it has an inverter, it cooks food more evenly.
If you're looking for a great energy-saving kitchen tip, consider your dishwasher carefully. Not all models come with a sensor cycle, which is an important feature if you're looking to save water and energy during the wash. Load capacity is also important; if you're a large family, choose one with 12-plus place settings. Understanding what these features mean — and how they may or may not suit your needs — is key if you want the perfect appliance for your kitchen.
Buying bulky items for a small kitchen
While some kitchens are suited to big and bold appliances, such as a bulky gas hob or an extra-large double-door fridge, this isn't the case with all spaces. If you have a small kitchen, you're better off going with a more minimalist kitchen look. For the hob example, instead of a large gas hob that's well-suited to an expansive, rustic kitchen, you could go for a more compact version if you're limited on space, such as a slimline oven that sits flush with the countertop.
This doesn't mean you have to skimp on style and go full economy. There are plenty of stylish minimalist appliances that are specifically designed for the uncluttered look. Integrated appliances, such as dishwashers and fridges, are embedded with ample technology for the tech-savvy homeowner and can be fitted to blend into your kitchen cabinetry. Even range hoods are now hidden away, masked behind the existing architecture of the kitchen or blended into surrounding cabinetry. It's not to say that bulky kitchen appliances aren't still trendy, it's simply about making the most of the space you have available.
Overdoing cool-toned colors in a rustic kitchen
One of the kitchen trends of 2025 that we've been following is the continued focus on the rustic kitchen. Rustic kitchens thrive on warmth, natural materials, and a sense of inviting coziness, with reclaimed wood and stylish antique furniture front and center.
While there's nothing wrong with blending modern elements into a rustic style, one mistake people make when they introduce modern elements via appliances is to use too many cool-toned colors. Think white or gray appliances against cool-toned features such as marble countertops. The result is often a space that comes across as cold and clinical. If you have a lot of cool-toned features in your kitchen, add appliances that create some contrast and stand out. For example, choose a bold, dark-colored stand mixer, such as the deep red KitchenAid countertop mixer, or a kettle that pops against surrounding shades.
Not considering energy efficiency
One of the biggest factors innovating how homes are built today is sustainability. According to one study (via the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America), 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States come from residential properties. So, when it comes to the appliances you choose to add to your kitchen space, consider how green they are. We're not talking about the color — we're talking about sustainability. While you may have a recycling system set up and feel you're doing enough, you're making a mistake if you're not considering energy-efficient kitchen appliances.
How can kitchen appliances make a difference to climate change? To start, certain appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines, use a lot of water. A brand that is Energy Star-certified is designed to reduce the amount of water used for each cycle. Then there's electricity usage. An energy-efficient appliance, such as a fridge or oven, uses far less electricity to do the same job. Even if you aren't that fussed about the impact on the environment, you might appreciate the reduced impact on your wallet.
Not considering refurbished appliances
Let's face it — these appliances are not cheap, especially if you're going for a stylish look. The secret to saving money on kitchen appliances lies in going with refurbished options. It's appealing to introduce brand-new, out-of-the-box appliances into your kitchen, but there are more affordable options that don't compromise the look you're after.
Some completely dismiss the idea of buying appliances that have been used before and refurbished, but you can save a significant amount of money. KitchenAid, for example, has an entire catalog on its website that lists certified refurbished appliances you can get your hands on for under the usual retail price, such as a refurbished 6-quart bowl-lift stand mixer for $299.99 — a significant savings on the usual $519.99. There are plenty of other options if you do a quick search online, just make sure you find a company that is reputable and check the reviews before purchasing. It's all about shopping smarter (and being less impulsive).
Not waiting for promotions
Another great way to save money on kitchen appliances is to play the waiting game. If you do your research or wait a while instead of buying the first brand you see, you may find a retailer promotion where you can get the same product at a reduced rate. What's great about buying products on promotion is that you can put the savings toward other kitchen appliances — or upgrade your purchase to a better model at the same price. It's not always easy to wait for a promotion (especially if your fridge or oven has kicked the bucket), but you may end up saving a lot of money if you can hold out a bit.
But when do retailers run the best appliance promotions? They look to attract more sales during many U.S. holidays, and a lot of major retailers run spring promotions each year, including Amazon, Costco, Home Depot, and Lowe's. You can also sign up for newsletters or memberships so you can keep an eye out for when prices drop during the year. The best time to buy kitchen appliances isn't necessarily Black Friday if you know what to look out for.
Not checking customer reviews
Another big kitchen-appliance faux pas is to make a purchase without checking customer reviews. There's a good chance you take a look at reviews of a hotel before booking that special getaway, so why should buying a kitchen appliance be any different?
Reviews give you a clear indication if the product does what it says and lives up to expectations. For example, if an advert for a dishwasher you've been eyeing says "super-quick and simple to use," what do the reviews say? If someone says it sounds like a train going through their kitchen, you might steer clear of it. The best places to find real-world experiences of kitchen appliances are usually Google reviews or Yelp. Reddit is another good source of reviews, and most major retailer websites let customers leave star ratings or a full description of their experience after they've made a purchase.
Buying cheap or unknown brands
Considering kitchen appliances can be a significant investment, it's common to shop around for the best bargain. While some bargains are certainly worth taking advantage of, be careful of buying an unknown brand or going for an offer that seems too good to be true.
Plenty of websites and stores out there list a range of products at prices far below what major brands are charging in the U.S. Online stores specifically are often located in international markets, and you run the risk of purchasing a product that is not actually the real thing. You may also find a product that looks very similar to what you're used to seeing on the shelves, but made by a brand you've never heard of. Tread with caution when you find these appliances and always check the reviews to see what the experience of others has been. As with many things in life, you often get what you pay for.
Don't splurge on appliances you don't need
In another typical case of "less is more," a key mistake many make is filling their kitchens with each and every appliance and gadget they can get their hands on. While your impulsivity following a craving may trigger a desperate need for a slushie maker, hot dog toaster, rice maker, or popcorn machine, in most cases, your existing appliances and cookware are more than enough to get the job done.
For example, a pot is absolutely fine for making great popcorn and fluffy rice, and an oven gives your hot dogs the perfect amount of toasting you're looking for. Don't get us wrong, some quirky kitchen tools can enhance the look within your home, but you need to ask yourself if you really need the appliance or if you're acting on impulse. It's best not to fall for the clever marketing messaging that brands across the U.S. serve you — you only create a cluttered look in your kitchen.