12 Things We Absolutely Love About Joanna Gaines' Vintage Kitchens

A key element that Joanna Gaines often incorporates into her kitchen designs is to bring the natural environment inside. Whether she's working with a lakeside property or a classic Texas farmhouse, Gaines is known for designing spaces that feel grounded, quite literally, in the world outside.

Her signature use of natural elements is not always as direct as adding large windows and skylights, but rather more about using a color palette that draws inspiration from nature or by using natural materials in features like flooring. An example of this is her work in "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," where she worked toward restoring the home to its original midcentury modern and Spanish Revival style. In the kitchen, she introduced terra cotta floor tiles that featured a marble star, combining the Spanish influence with a midcentury touch.

Adding potted plants is another way to introduce the vibrant colors of nature into your kitchen, where it could be as simple as herbs or something more exotic, like the monstera lechleriana or the red Congo philodendron, which she has kept in her own home. In many of her "Fixer Upper" reveals, you'll find a lot of inspiration from the outside world, like natural wood finishes, organic shapes, and earthy colour palettes that create a connection to nature without feeling overtly rustic.

In an exclusive interview with Homes and Garden, she said, "'I always tell my team when I get stuck from an inspiration standpoint, or I can't figure out what the next step is, I always go outside. I don't go online, I don't look at books — I have to step outside. Nature is our greatest teacher with design because it does it so perfectly."