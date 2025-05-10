The Best Time To Buy Kitchen Appliances That Isn't Black Friday Or Cyber Monday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying kitchen appliances is a fact of life: We need the proper tools to make our meals. You may need to shop for new appliances when one breaks, or you're itching for an update, or you just got into a new cooking technique that you need the right equipment for. Whether it feels like a necessary chore or it's something you're excited about, appliance-shopping comes with one inevitable challenge: Things can get pretty pricey. We're always looking for ways to save money on appliances, and one of the most common and effective ways is to time your purchases for sales.

Black Friday and, more recently, Cyber Monday have become retail holidays in the United States. Their slashed prices tend to make the largest impact on big-ticket items like TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. These two days around Thanksgiving tend to get all the attention when we talk about sales, but there are smaller holiday weekends and events throughout the year where you can find just as good prices — this is key because you don't have to wait until November if you need something in, say, May; and because you might encounter fewer crowds.

New Year's, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, and Veterans' Day all bring appliance sales with them, and there are season-specific and brand-specific deals to watch out for all year. Maytag Month is May, for example, and Amazon has events all year, like the Big Spring Sale in March and Prime Day in July.