The Best Time To Buy Kitchen Appliances That Isn't Black Friday Or Cyber Monday
Buying kitchen appliances is a fact of life: We need the proper tools to make our meals. You may need to shop for new appliances when one breaks, or you're itching for an update, or you just got into a new cooking technique that you need the right equipment for. Whether it feels like a necessary chore or it's something you're excited about, appliance-shopping comes with one inevitable challenge: Things can get pretty pricey. We're always looking for ways to save money on appliances, and one of the most common and effective ways is to time your purchases for sales.
Black Friday and, more recently, Cyber Monday have become retail holidays in the United States. Their slashed prices tend to make the largest impact on big-ticket items like TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. These two days around Thanksgiving tend to get all the attention when we talk about sales, but there are smaller holiday weekends and events throughout the year where you can find just as good prices — this is key because you don't have to wait until November if you need something in, say, May; and because you might encounter fewer crowds.
New Year's, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, and Veterans' Day all bring appliance sales with them, and there are season-specific and brand-specific deals to watch out for all year. Maytag Month is May, for example, and Amazon has events all year, like the Big Spring Sale in March and Prime Day in July.
How to choose the best time to buy your appliances
If deals happen all year, how do you know when you can get the best ones? Research and decide brands you want to track. That will help you choose what retailers to watch; then, you'll track when those brands and retailers are having sales. For example, if you know you want a Maytag oven, you can save $700 at Lowe's in May for Maytag Month. Want one of the best pizza ovens? During the Big Spring Sale, you could get a $400 Cuisinart pizza oven on Amazon for nearly half off. To be able to shop at the right times, it's best not to wait until the refrigerator actually dies or the microwave explodes — then you'll have to replace it, sales or not. If you know an appliance is older and starting to not function at its best, start planning that upgrade.
Subscribe to updates from retailers you know stock what you're looking for. Watch social media. Add items on Amazon to your wish list to get notified of price drops. You can use price-tracking tools like Slick Deals online to monitor items you pick, and comparison tools like Google Shopping to make sure you're getting the lowest price before you buy. Especially as people wonder how tariffs will affect kitchen-appliance prices, remember there will be sales year-round — just plan ahead, and don't shop when new models are just released unless you want the model it's replacing.