13 Best Air Fryers On A Budget

If you are looking to buy America's favorite kitchen appliance, there are more budget-friendly air fryers out there than you might think. However, when you start to look at how many of them actually get a high number of four- and five-star reviews, the number worth considering starts to dwindle. Still, there are plenty of good air fryers for under $100.

Advertisement

Air fryers have tons of uses and features and come in a wider range of sizes and styles than you might think. Our list contains air fryers ranging from 2.1 to 6 quarts. Plus, we've included single- and double-basket styles as well as toaster-oven styles. Many of them can do more than just air fry, like baking, roasting, toasting, grilling, and dehydrating. So, you'll want to consider your budget, think about what material you want the fryer to be made from, decide on which features are important to you, choose the one you want and then choose the best color. If you're looking for the best air fryer on a budget, there are enough options that our list likely has what you're looking for.