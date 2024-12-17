13 Best Air Fryers On A Budget
If you are looking to buy America's favorite kitchen appliance, there are more budget-friendly air fryers out there than you might think. However, when you start to look at how many of them actually get a high number of four- and five-star reviews, the number worth considering starts to dwindle. Still, there are plenty of good air fryers for under $100.
Air fryers have tons of uses and features and come in a wider range of sizes and styles than you might think. Our list contains air fryers ranging from 2.1 to 6 quarts. Plus, we've included single- and double-basket styles as well as toaster-oven styles. Many of them can do more than just air fry, like baking, roasting, toasting, grilling, and dehydrating. So, you'll want to consider your budget, think about what material you want the fryer to be made from, decide on which features are important to you, choose the one you want and then choose the best color. If you're looking for the best air fryer on a budget, there are enough options that our list likely has what you're looking for.
Ninja Air Fryer AF101
There are several Ninja air fryer models, but the best-rated one on a budget is the Ninja Air Fryer AF101. In fact, it has the second-highest percentage of four- and five-star ratings on our list and tends to sell for around $80 to $90.
The AF101 might not have all the extra settings that some of the more expensive ones have, but it can still do more than just air fry foods. It also has settings to allow you to roast, reheat, and even dehydrate food. Users like the intuitive controls, which increase or decrease time and temperature (between 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). The non-stick basket is ceramic-coated rather than plastic. Reviewers find that the crisper plate makes food crispy enough that they don't miss fried foods. While the 4-quart size is small, most people find it still has enough space for their food. Plus, everything cooks much faster than in a regular oven. Customers appreciate that the basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe and that they don't rust. It also comes with a book full of air fryer recipes and a one-year limited warranty.
Chefman 2-Qt Mini Air Fryer
The Chefman 2-Qt Mini Air Fryer is very simple, but it's also very cheap, usually costing somewhere between $40 and $60. Still, a decent percentage of reviewers give it four or five stars. There are two options for this machine: a digital and a manual version. It's the best-rated Chefman on our list, but it's the smaller and cheaper of the two.
While this air fryer can only hold 2-quarts worth of food, customers say it's fine for one person. The deep basket allows you to layer foods and reviewers still get tasty results. Reviewers also like that it's lightweight and takes up less space. Neither the digital nor manual versions have many options besides raising and lowering the time and temperature (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Plus, the digital one has a shake button that stops the cooking process halfway through and alarms to remind you to shake the basket. The digital version comes in your choice of black, red, while the manual one only comes in black. For both versions, the basket has a non-stick coating, and it's top-rack dishwasher safe. Even without a dishwasher, customers report that the basket and grill pan are easy to clean. Some reviewers have mentioned a smell, but one reviewer found that removing the rubber bumpers took care of the smell. The company also provides a one-year warranty.
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
If you're a fan of Dash appliances, you might want to consider the budget Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven. The price ranges between around $40 and $50, and it has consistently high ratings.
At 2.6 quarts, the Dash is pretty small, but it's still bigger than some on our list and manages to make enough food for one or two people. Customers like that it's small, easy to use, and cooks food quickly. The controllers are fairly simple. You can either raise or lower the time, and the temperature goes from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it comes with three pre-set buttons. Users like how quickly it warms up, how quiet it is, and how perfectly the food turns out. The basket is also easy to clean since it's top-rack dishwasher safe. You can choose from regular non-stick or a ceramic non-stick inner surface. It also comes in aqua, black, cream, cream and black, grey, red, and white. A warranty is available upon request.
Chefman 6-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
The only two-basket air fryer we have on our list is the Chefman 6-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven. It's also one of the most expensive since it's right at $100. With high ratings and the ability to simultaneously two different items, it seems worth the higher price tag.
Customers appreciate having two baskets so that they can cook two types of items at the same time to different specifications. Each side allows for raising and lowering the time and temperature. There's also a high-fry option, and a button to add on two extra minutes. You can also opt for it to pause, hold, or give you a shake warning. There are also buttons to sync basket and sync finish, which reviewers like because they can adjust the controls so that both baskets finish at the same time. Each of the baskets holds 3 quarts of food, and users like that there's a viewing window to watch their food get crispy inside. Everything cooks faster than a regular oven, and customers don't find it to be noisy. And if you don't like the beeping, there's an option to turn it off. Both baskets are easy to clean because they're dishwasher safe. A warranty is available upon request.
GoWise USA 1700-Watt 5.8-Qt 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer
If you're looking for a budget single-basket air fryer with a large capacity, you might want to look into the GoWise USA 1700-Watt 5.8-Qt 8-in-One Digital Air Fryer. The price seems to fluctuate between $50 and over $90, so you'll want to be on the lookout for a good deal since it's well-rated.
First of all, the 5.8-quart basket has more space to cook more food than many budget air fryers. It also contains a PFOA-free pan. If you're wondering about what makes it 8-in-1, it's because it has eight presets for different types of foods, including a setting that allows you to bake a cake. Otherwise, you can decrease or increase the time up to 30 minutes and change the temperature up and down between 180 and 400 degrees (in 10-degree increments). You can also set it to alarm when you need to shake. Even with daily usage, customers still find that it works great, with several reporting many years of use. While it's not dishwasher safe, the plastic has a non-stick coating, which users say is easy to wash. Reviewers also report that it doesn't give off a plastic taste. It comes with a recipe book and a one-year warranty.
Cosori 2.1-Qt 4-in-1 Small Mini Air Fryer
The Cosori 4-in-1 Air Fryer is the smallest Cosori on our list, which also makes it the cheaper option for that brand. A large percentage of users give it a four- or five-star rating, and it runs somewhere between $50 and $60.
There are more options on this one-person, 2.1-quart fryer than you might expect, as it has options for baking, roasting, and reheating, as well as air frying. The intuitive controls allow you to increase or decrease the time and temperature, which ranges from one to 60 minutes and 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When in doubt, you can refer to the handy temperature and timing guide on top of the unit. Users like that everything comes out crisp. Plus, it cooks food evenly. At only 48 decibels, users say it's fairly quiet. Customers like that the BPA-free basket is very non-stick, which they say makes it easy to rinse and wipe clean or wash in the dishwasher. At only 5 pounds, you can easily store it away when not in use. But it's small enough that many people leave it out. You can get it in light green, black, red, grey, or white. It also comes with 30 recipes, and you can get a warranty from the manufacturer.
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 Compact 5-Qt
The other Cosori on our list, the Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 Compact 5-Qt, is a larger one. It's also more expensive, and you'll probably find it for between $80 and $100. However, with a higher percentage of reviewers giving it four or five stars than usual, it's one of the top-rated options on our list.
Reviewers find this 5-quart Cosori to be extremely easy to use and have space for plenty of food. The nine functions that it has are its pre-programmed settings for seven specific types of food (including air-fryer steak and air-fryer fries), along with a preheat and keep-warm setting. Customers find that the presets tend to produce food that's perfectly done with the perfect texture. It's also easy to make a time and temperature adjustment if necessary since it also has controllers to raise and lower the time and temperature. The temperature goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than most get. The basket is non-stick, and the basket and attachments are dishwasher safe. Plus, select colors come with 20 liners. But customers find it easy enough to clean without one. After following the initial cleaning instructions, customers didn't find the machine to give off a bad smell. They also say it's quiet when it's running. When you buy it, you can opt for green, grey, or white. You also get a thick 130-recipe cookbook with your fryer.
GoWise USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer
The GoWise USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer is the mid-sized GoWise on our list. Not only is it the highest-rated GoWise, but it's one of the highest-rated machines on our whole list, with a large percentage of users giving it four or five stars. The price ranges between about $45 and $100, so you'll want to look for a good deal.
With users saying that this 3.7-quart machine is big enough for a small chicken, it's plenty big for more than just one person. Customers like how easy it is to use, and many use it daily. It has seven food presets, a warm option, and controls to raise and lower the time and temperature. The temperature ranges from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the cooking time goes up to 30 minutes and beeps when it's done. Users like that food is done twice as fast as in an oven, that the food tastes good with a great texture, and that the machine is quiet. Following the initial cleaning instructions removes any negative smells. The PFOA-free coating on the plastic is non-stick, but it's not dishwasher safe. Luckily, reviewers have found it easy to clean manually. You can get it in black, plum, red, or white, and it comes with a 50-recipe cookbook and a one-year limited warranty.
Gourmia Air Fryer Oven 6 Digital Display Quart
Not only does the Gourmia Air Fryer Oven Digital Display 6 Quart have a lot of presets, but it's also the largest single-basket machine on our list. A large number of its ratings are four or five stars, and it costs around $70. Gourmia claims to have been the top-selling air fryer brand in the U.S. in 2022.
This machine has 6 quarts of space, which is big enough to fit a 5-pound whole chicken or cook for a family. So, it makes sense that it has a lot of extra presets. Six are for specific foods like fries and bacon. However, the others are for specific functions it can perform besides air frying, like baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, keeping food warm, reheating, and preheating. There's also a turn reminder and the ability to increase or decrease the time and temperature.
Despite all those options, reviewers find it simple to use. Another thing reviewers like is how quickly and evenly the machine cooks their food, allowing them to achieve the perfect texture inside and out. Even though it has a large capacity, reviewers like that it's lightweight for storage if they don't have countertop space. And, reviewers say it's easy to clean since the basket and crisper tray are both dishwasher safe. However, some still handwash it, and customers don't seem to notice any plastic smell from it. It comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty.
Beautiful 3-Qt Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
The reason for the name of the Beautiful 3-Qt Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore is that it comes in 10 beautiful colors. If that appeals to you, you'll also be interested to know that it's the highest-rated air fryer on our list, with the largest percentage of reviewers giving it four- or five-star ratings. We found prices for it that ranged anywhere from $40 to $80.
These pretty air fryers have a capacity of 3 quarts, allowing you to cook for more than just one person in it. In addition to an air fry option, it also has bake, roast, and reheat options. You can adjust the temperature down to 170 and up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Customers say that food tends to cook more quickly than expected and is usually done within two to six minutes. Reviewers also say it's quiet. The internal non-stick surfaces are PFOA- and PFOS-free. Both the crisping tray and basket are dishwasher safe. The colors you can get this machine in include both dark and pastel colors, including black, cornflower blue, lavender, taupe, sage green, starry night blue, merlot, thyme green, and white icing. Plus, there's a black one with a wildflower design.
GoWise USA GW22966 5-Qt Air Fryer and Dehydrator
Of the three GoWise air fryers on our list, the GoWise USA GW22966 5-Qt Air Fryer is the cheapest. It also offers a dehydrator function that the others don't. With lots of reviewers giving it four or five stars, it's among the highest-rated air fryers on our list. And you can find it for somewhere between $40 and $50 dollars.
Having a 5-quart capacity allows you to cook for more people. In addition to an air fry option, it has options for roasting, toasting, grilling, dehydrating, or baking food. You can also opt to reheat food or just keep it warm. Additionally, you can raise and lower the temperature between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit or decrease or increase time by up to an hour in 10-minute increments. Customers like how easy it is to use and rave about the texture of their food inside and out. While the pan is made of non-stick PFOA-free ceramic, it is unfortunately not dishwasher safe. However, users say it's still easy to clean. You can get one in black, mint, or red with silver trim, or opt for black with copper trim. A warranty is available from the manufacturer for the asking.
Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 8-Slice Toaster Oven
We also wanted to include some toaster-oven-style air fryers on our list for those who are interested in a solution with less plastic and more metal. The first is the Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 8-Slice Toaster Oven. It costs around $100 and has a decent percentage of four- and five-star reviews.
Customers like that it's made out of stainless steel instead of plastic and Teflon. However, the manual controls may take some getting used to. The timer goes up to 60 minutes. Then, there's a dial that allows you to choose between toast, broil, air fry, warm, or baking between 250 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. A third dial is for toast brownness level. Users like that everything comes out perfectly crisp and evenly cooked. Another thing customers like is that it's big enough for a 12-inch pizza or a small 9x13-inch loaf pan. However, some users say that air frying takes a little longer than they'd expect because the setting isn't as hot as in some other brands. A manufacturer warranty is available upon request.
Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 4-Slice Toaster Oven
If you're okay with a smaller version of the toaster-oven-style air fryer, you might prefer the Black+Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry 4-Slice Toaster Oven. Its reviews are a little higher than the previous one, with a larger percentage giving it four or five stars. Plus, it's cheaper at somewhere between $40 and $70.
This one only has two knobs, but customers say they're easy to use. The first sets it to baking temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit or sets it to broil, toast, or air fry. So, keep in mind that the airy fry option is a singular temperature. The second knob is a timer for different brownness levels of toast or to time food for up to 30 minutes. Reviewers like that the smaller size is still big enough to replace using the oven for some things since it will fit four slices of toast, a 9-inch pizza, or even a 9x9-inch baking dish. Users also like that it's easy to clean because it has a drip tray. It has a two-year limited warranty.
Methodology
When we were looking for budget air fryers to include, we decided to pick ones whose top prices were $100 or below, even when they weren't on sale. Because we wanted to have a fair representation of user input, all of the ones on our list have at least 500 reviews. We also only chose units that had an average review ranging between 4.3 and 4.8 stars.