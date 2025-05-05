Why Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances Are A Long Term Money-Saver

In addition to other energy-saving kitchen tips, investing in energy-efficient kitchen appliances might seem like a big expense upfront, but over time, they can save you money. From refrigerators and dishwashers to ovens and microwaves, choosing appliances designed to use less energy pays off in more ways than one.

The biggest way these appliances save you money is by lowering your monthly energy bills. Energy-efficient models are built to do the same job as their traditional counterparts, only with less electricity or gas. For example, a modern Energy Star-certified refrigerator uses up to 15% less energy than older models. That translates to consistent savings month after month. When you think about how much time your refrigerator is running — 24 hours a day, every day — it's easy to see how those savings add up.

Another benefit of energy-efficient appliances is that some are designed with durability in mind. While not true of every model, some report that these appliances tend to require fewer repairs and last longer than older or less efficient ones. That means fewer calls to the repair technician and fewer unexpected expenses over the years.