Colorful Appliances Are A One-Way Ticket To A Fun, Inviting Kitchen
No longer do kitchens need to follow a prescribed color palette. As more designers and homeowners embrace ways to showcase individuals' styles and preferences, what was once regarded as a functional area is now a prime opportunity to display a touch of personal creativity and expression. While beautiful cast iron pots and pans can invite a jolt of color into kitchen spaces, colorful appliances can also bring personality to standard white kitchens and more expected stainless steel appliances. Though you might think placing a red kettle into your kitchen will turn your home into some sort of nod to retro design, a color boost can fit right into modern, energetic spaces.
Choosing the right color kitchen appliance can demonstrate intentional decor without visually taking over a kitchen area, but you'll want to consider how to best place these selected splashes of color. From toasters to refrigerators to kettles, replacing steel and industrial-looking appliances with colorful statement pieces can be balanced by other neutral or natural features within the room. The idea is that your colorful appliance doesn't dominate the overall aesthetic and settles into the backdrop of your cabinets. While you can opt for bold, bright choices, you can also place softer colors into a space, as even the color cream can hint at purposeful elegance, contributing to a cozy sophistication compared to a room painted white and outfitted with traditional appliances.
Let your personality shine at home
KitchenAid led the way with colorful mixers and bakeware and now offers over 40 different colors and shades of stand mixers to choose from, or you can choose a colorful commercial-style range to bring unexpected color into your home kitchen. When choosing the colors that are right for your kitchen, you may want to consider some of the principles associated with color theory. Interior designers choose colors strategically, as red is thought to increase appetite and bring energy into a room, while blue encourages feelings of calm, and pink adds playful warmth into a space.
It can be helpful to carry your choice of color throughout the kitchen, like pairing backsplash tiles in a lighter hue with the color you've selected for a bright blender. Finishes can also be used strategically, as details like handles and faucets can complement the colorful pieces you've placed on top of the kitchen counters. Rose gold and brass may help your pink or cream color stand mixers shine, or cooler colors like blue can be complemented by the stainless steel pieces you already own.
True Residential and BlueStar have also produced products that allow shoppers to choose shades that match their aesthetic. Or, you can start by experimenting with colorful dish towels, table settings, and serving dishes to see how a particular color makes you feel in your home.