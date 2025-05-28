The Kitchen Appliance Brand That Tends To Break Down At A Moment's Notice
Cheap to buy, but quick to lose? The wrong kitchen appliance is a fickle friend. Unfortunately, narrowing down the best (and worst) options in such a saturated market can be difficult. On a mission to make decision-making easier, House Digest researched the most unreliable appliance brands to avoid at all costs, and we just had to share its findings. In an exclusive interview, Jesse Andews, owner of New England Home Pros, revealed one brand that he has found breaks down at a moment's notice: Haier.
"As a remodeler with over 25 years of experience, I have seen many appliances fail," Andews explains. "One brand that consistently underperforms is Haier. Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years." He continues with a shocking tale: "I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs. The fridge's compressor went out, and the dishwasher's control panel failed."
Haier does offer a two-year warranty, which savvy customers could maximize by purchasing through third parties like Costco (who offer complimentary two-year extended warranties). But ultimately, the investment in repairs can still be time-consuming and pointless, especially when more reliable brands offer similar warranties. That's Haier out the window. It might be followed by Samsung, which is apparently the refrigerator brand to avoid at all costs, according to Reddit users.
Avoid Haier and choose something else instead
Once you've decided to avoid buying a Haier, you need to know which brand to choose instead. Luckily, there is a snappy answer. Andews recommends two brand alternatives: Bosch and KitchenAid. "They may cost slightly more upfront but will last much longer and perform better over time," he advises. "It's worth investing in quality brands, especially for major appliances, to avoid costly repairs and replacements down the road."
Customers online seem to echo Andew's sentiment, with one Reddit thread scorning a Haier fridge for "non-existent quality control." One commenter added, "If you're expecting perfection, don't cheap out and buy a Haier." It's clear that homeowners need to be careful when cutting corners financially. Limiting spending by investing in a well-researched dupe mixer or blender is one thing. But never pinch pennies on major appliances like fridges and ovens; even Martha Stewart says the latter kitchen appliance is worth the splurge.
Equally, it's important to emphasize that consumers shouldn't fall victim to blind brand loyalty. As Andews suggests, always look for appliances that will last longer and perform better. Just approach this by evaluating high-performing individual products across different appliance categories. For instance, researching the absolute best dishwasher brands, according to reviews — not simply the best brands as a whole or by price.
