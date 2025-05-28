The Kitchen Appliance Brand That Tends To Break Down At A Moment's Notice

Cheap to buy, but quick to lose? The wrong kitchen appliance is a fickle friend. Unfortunately, narrowing down the best (and worst) options in such a saturated market can be difficult. On a mission to make decision-making easier, House Digest researched the most unreliable appliance brands to avoid at all costs, and we just had to share its findings. In an exclusive interview, Jesse Andews, owner of New England Home Pros, revealed one brand that he has found breaks down at a moment's notice: Haier.

"As a remodeler with over 25 years of experience, I have seen many appliances fail," Andews explains. "One brand that consistently underperforms is Haier. Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years." He continues with a shocking tale: "I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs. The fridge's compressor went out, and the dishwasher's control panel failed."

Haier does offer a two-year warranty, which savvy customers could maximize by purchasing through third parties like Costco (who offer complimentary two-year extended warranties). But ultimately, the investment in repairs can still be time-consuming and pointless, especially when more reliable brands offer similar warranties. That's Haier out the window. It might be followed by Samsung, which is apparently the refrigerator brand to avoid at all costs, according to Reddit users.