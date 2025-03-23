The Refrigerator Brand To Avoid At All Costs, According To Reddit

Gone are the days of the standard white refrigerator. Today, the options are endless. Not only do you have to choose between white, black, stainless steel, double doors, bottom freezers, top freezers, water dispensers, smart fridges, and more, but there are also tons of different brands in the fridge game — and some are better than others.

More than anything, you need your refrigerator to reliably keep your food cold. Though, it'd be nice to get some cool fridgescaping done, too! But there's one brand that people all over Reddit overwhelmingly claim can't even keep your food at the right temperature. They may look pretty, and some models may have fancy features, but the consensus is that when fridge shopping, you should avoid Samsung refrigerators at all costs.

"Doesn't Samsung make cell phones?" you may be asking. Maybe that's what the company should stick to because there is post after post on Reddit warning people to stay away from Samsung fridges. According to USA Today, hundreds of customers lodged complaints about Samsung fridges with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission between 2022 and 2023, much more than any other single brand. Let's get into what puts Samsung at the bottom of nearly everyone's list when it comes to refrigerators.