Martha Stewart Says This Kitchen Appliance Is Worth The Splurge

Consider yourself a savvy spender? You likely understand that frugality is best applied on a case-by-case basis. There are countless ways to save money on kitchen appliances — a Costco microwave here or a blender dupe there makes big differences. However, in an insightful 2020 interview with Frederic, the iconic Martha Stewart had some sage words of wisdom. Stewart initially expressed disdain for "fancy-schmancy" kitchen trends, agreeing that kitchens should be treated as practical workspaces without unnecessary appliance spending. Yet, according to the home furnishing expert, one item deserves a splurge: your oven.

"Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," she told Frederic. It's important to forecast ongoing costs when budgeting to furnish a kitchen. Cutting corners on upfront investments could spell trouble later down the road — and the last thing you want is a cheap oven causing wasted food and heightened energy bills.

Oven prices generally range from $600 to $6,000. The actual cost varies based on size, features, and oven type. For instance, gas and electric ovens are cheaper, while dual fuel costs significantly more. Create flexibility in your budget where necessary by sacrificing spending on alternative appliances. It might be better to purchase a KitchenAid dupe mixer and spend the extra $500 on a better-quality oven.