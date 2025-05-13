Martha Stewart Says This Kitchen Appliance Is Worth The Splurge
Consider yourself a savvy spender? You likely understand that frugality is best applied on a case-by-case basis. There are countless ways to save money on kitchen appliances — a Costco microwave here or a blender dupe there makes big differences. However, in an insightful 2020 interview with Frederic, the iconic Martha Stewart had some sage words of wisdom. Stewart initially expressed disdain for "fancy-schmancy" kitchen trends, agreeing that kitchens should be treated as practical workspaces without unnecessary appliance spending. Yet, according to the home furnishing expert, one item deserves a splurge: your oven.
"Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," she told Frederic. It's important to forecast ongoing costs when budgeting to furnish a kitchen. Cutting corners on upfront investments could spell trouble later down the road — and the last thing you want is a cheap oven causing wasted food and heightened energy bills.
Oven prices generally range from $600 to $6,000. The actual cost varies based on size, features, and oven type. For instance, gas and electric ovens are cheaper, while dual fuel costs significantly more. Create flexibility in your budget where necessary by sacrificing spending on alternative appliances. It might be better to purchase a KitchenAid dupe mixer and spend the extra $500 on a better-quality oven.
How does oven quality impact success in the kitchen
Stewart's advice rings true: ovens really do dictate your success in the kitchen. Many customers instantly correlate oven quality with cooking time. Yet, it doesn't just impact how quickly dishes are cooked. Did you know oven choice dictates food safety, too?
Look at the best electric ranges; according to reviews, happy customers cite easily adjustable settings, fast heating, and self-cleaning features. The latter might be an unnecessary luxury (although, who doesn't hate scrubbing oven grime?). However, adequate heat distribution is vital for cooking any dish, as undercooking risks food poisoning, and overcooking could result in burned or discarded food. Without control over temperature, even the best recipes quickly disintegrate into a shambles. A poor-quality oven could compromise your health, increase food wastage, and raise energy costs in the long term.
It's still worth researching where to buy kitchen appliances for less, but oven quality matters. When furnishing kitchens, don't scrimp on this purchase. Many prime energy-saving kitchen tips rely on optimizing the oven itself; once bought, these tips are no longer applicable. Always check energy efficiency, evaluate features, and pick a suitable size before purchase. A fast and uniform heating oven is an absolute staple for your kitchen.