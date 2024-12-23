13 Best Electric Ranges, According To Reviews
The stove is the centerpiece of the kitchen, and anyone who chooses to make their own General Tso's chicken over ordering takeout knows how important it is to find the right range. There are many things to consider, from finding the right size to the right oven features. Reliability and dependability are key as well, and with that in mind, we wanted to share some recommendations. There's no reason to take our word for it, either, as we went right to those truly in the know: The customers who have made the purchases.
We sorted through countless reviews to make recommendations based on what other customers have said about the electric ranges and ovens they've purchased. Customers didn't disappoint, so if you're looking at buying a new range for your kitchen, we've got the place for you to start.
There's a bit of a caveat here, though, especially if you're switching from gas to electric. There are some tips and tricks you'll need when you start cooking with an electric stove, and there can be a bit of a learning curve when it comes to things like managing heat and making sure you're using the right pots and pans. (It really can make a major difference!) With that in mind, let's talk about some electric ranges that customers absolutely love.
LG Smart Slide-in Electric True Convection Range
Let's be honest here: Keeping the kitchen clean is tedious, especially if you love the look of stainless steel appliances. Fingerprints are inevitable, but LG's Smart Slide-in Electric True Convection Range has a stainless steel exterior that's fingerprint-resistant. It also has both EasyClean and SelfClean features, which customers love.
Customers who have reviewed this particular range confirm that it really is easy to keep clean — and that's something that shouldn't be underestimated. One of the other things people really seem to love about this is that the oven has a blue interior, which makes it easy to see exactly what's going on inside without opening the door — and we know that opening the door is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when you're using a convection oven. The air fry feature also gets a lot of love, and so does the broiler. It's capable of toasting bread in just around four minutes, and customers say that it works so well that it might just replace your toaster oven, too. It gets high praise for being efficient, reliable, quick to heat up, and easy to use.
Purchase the LG Smart Slide-in Electric True Convection Range at Best Buy for $1,999.99.
Forno Leonardo Espresso 30-Inch Electric Range
If you've ever wondered what brands get recommended during a professional kitchen remodel, the Canadian-based Forno has an outstanding reputation for excellent designs, high-quality materials, and a price point that isn't too far off many of the higher-end, more widely-known brand names. That includes ranges, which get some serious kudos for being consistent and precise when it comes to temperatures. That's a huge deal: Oftentimes, ovens can run too hot or too cold, to the point of ruining dishes. According to those who have not only used Forno ranges in their own kitchens but who have recommended them to clients, that's not a worry with these stylish, classy appliances.
The Espresso 30-Inch Electric Range comes with features that make it easy to clean — like a hidden bake element — and materials like ceramic glass and an enameled finish help make sure heat is both distributed and retained within the oven and the cooktop. Customers laud these ranges for being well-designed and durable, and although they are on the expensive side, it might just be worth it if you're looking for a stove that's also the centerpiece of your kitchen.
Purchase the Forno Leonardo Espresso 30-Inch Electric Range on Amazon for $1,390.
GE 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burner Electric Stove
One of the things we love is when stores include things like installation and instruction manuals for specific items right on the website. That's the case with Lowe's, and while you can definitely download this information before making this major purchase, customers who have chosen GE's 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burner Electric Stove suggest that you'll be happy with yours. While there are the occasional issues reported — like missing pieces — those issues come with a quick response from GE.
Overall, though, reviews are incredibly favorable. Customers love the dual oven setup and say they'll never go back to having just a single, large oven. They report that both are efficient and make prepping meals with very different components — like a slow-roasted rib roast with a side of herbed roasted root vegetables — a breeze. Also, a bonus is the oven's air fryer mode, which brings all the benefits of an air fryer with no separate appliance needed. Reviewers are thrilled with the speed at which the range and oven heat up and report that they appreciate the attention to detail that includes the timer sounds.
Purchase the GE 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burner Electric Stove at Lowe's for $1,199.
Whirlpool 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range
Whirlpool might be best known for washing machines, but the company has developed many other home appliances since it was founded way back in 1911. That includes a 30-inch electric range that gets some high praise from customers, and while it might not be as fancy as some of the other options that we're spotlighting, it could be exactly the workhorse of a range you're looking for.
Interestingly, some customers point out precisely that, saying that while there's nothing fancy about the range and even describing it as on the plain side, they go on to say that what it lacks in pizazz, it makes up for in reliability. Many suggest that if you're looking for something that heats up evenly, is easy to use and easy to clean, and has a well-designed control panel, this is a great option. Others love the fact that the oven light is incredibly bright, and some even say that they were doubtful when purchasing this, as it marked their switch from gas to electric. It reportedly makes that switch easier to manage, though, and anything that takes the stress out of cooking is a win in our book.
Purchase the Whirlpool 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range at Walmart for $953.
GE 30-Inch Crisp Mode 5-Burner Electric Stove
Kitchen appliances are expensive; there's no doubt about that. When you're looking through the seemingly infinite number of options and come across some affordable models, there might be some red flags. GE's 30-Inch Crisp Mode 5-Burner Electric Stove is a reasonably priced $849 and still comes with some crucial functions like an express preheat, an air fryer-like crisp mode, a fifth element warming zone, and a self-cleaning feature. But how does it hold up?
Customers say that it's a pretty great little stove that does everything they need it to and more. The Crisp Mode is ideal for getting the most out of dishes like french fries and crispy baked chicken wings, and it's clearly a customer favorite. Love that crispy top layer of a classic lasagna Bolognese? This will make that happen. Others note that the self-cleaning function is a time-saving life-saver that makes maintenance easy. Others report that they're pleased with the stove's even heat distribution and ability to preheat and come to temperature quickly. Another bonus is that the oven is incredibly accurate. And that? It's incredibly important.
Purchase the GE 30-Inch Crisp Mode Burner Electric Stove at Lowe's for $849.
Insignia Freestanding Electric Range
There's a chance that you might be unfamiliar with the Insignia name, and that might be because it's Best Buy's own brand. You might also look at the price point, notice that it's a much more affordable option than many electric ranges, and suspect that there's something fishy going on. Check out what customers have to say about this range, though, and you'll see that it gets some pretty stellar reviews.
Yes, this is a basic model with no self-cleaning feature, and only bake and broil settings. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, especially considering that the customers who are content with only those settings say that it works really well. Many add that it's easy to keep clean — especially if you keep your oven clean regularly. Many customers say that they were leery of purchasing an affordable, store-brand model, but admit they were pleasantly surprised by the range's easy-to-use controls, stylish design, fast and even heating, and love the fact that it clearly shows burners that are still hot. If you like things straightforward, happy customers say this is a great option.
Purchase the Insignia Freestanding Electric Range at Best Buy for $649.99.
Forno Galiano Full Electric 30- and 36-Inch Freestanding Range
If you're the type that knows all of the underrated foods to include on a charcuterie board and which charcuterie pairings are best with a chardonnay, you may also be the type who likes to turn cooking into an event and the kitchen into one of the home's most-used rooms. That might call for an electric range that's a centerpiece, and Forno has a pair of 30- and 36-inch French Door ranges that are simply stunning.
They're highly reviewed, too, with one of the biggest complaints being that the range was backordered several times. Customers say that the ranges are just as stunning in person as they are in the photos, and some professional builders have also shared how these stoves have become go-to appliances for customers who are thrilled with the stylish design, the high-quality materials, and — perhaps most importantly — how easy it makes cooking. Some customers say that they're shocked that they got such a high-quality range for what turned out to be a reasonable price point. Shouldn't all purchases leave you with that kind of warm and fuzzy feeling?
Purchase the Forno Galiano Full Electric 30-Inch French Door Electric Range from Home Outlet Direct for $1,999.
Purchase the Forno Galiano Full Electric 36-Inch French Door Electric Range from Home Outlet Direct for $2,299.
GE 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range
There's a lot to be said for affordable simplicity, and that's where GE's 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range comes in. Many of the customers who opted for this model noted in reviews that they wanted something straightforward, reliable, and easy to clean, and are thrilled that it delivers on all fronts. There's something to be said for simplicity, after all: If an appliance is loaded with features that you know you're never going to use, why buy something that just has that many more opportunities for something to go wrong?
According to reviewers, this stove has all the basics covered, and covers them well. It gets high praise for heating up quickly and evenly, for having a streamlined design that's easy to keep clean, and boasting a large oven and one burner with an option for a small or large footprint. Many of the customers reviewing this one are repeat GE customers, which says a lot about the product: They report that they're just as happy with this as they have been with some of the brand's other products, and brand loyalty speaks volumes.
Purchase GE's 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range at Walmart for $803.
Thor 36-Inch Oven/Electric Range
Just as an electric range with an ultra-affordable price point might make customers wonder, the ultra-pricey ones might get customers asking some questions, too. Are they really worth it? According to what people are saying about Thor's 36-inch freestanding range with five burners, it absolutely is. The range comes with a number of features, including a quick-boiling mode, a hidden bake element to help with cleaning, and an easy-to-use LED control panel.
One of the biggest compliments customers seem to have for this range is that it's incredibly accurate when it comes to temperature controls. Can you really trust a built-in oven thermometer? It turns out that if you've got a Thor range, you can. Some customers have commented on how spending so much money on a range had them worried, but add that the high-quality construction and efficient heating capabilities made it well worth the price. Other talking points include a spacious cooktop with plenty of room for multiple pots and pans, dials and controls that are easy to read, and a stylish, industrial design. Some note that with rising food costs, they wanted a stove that was reliable and would guarantee no wasted, overcooked, or undercooked dinners, and this was a total win.
Purchase the Thor 36-Inch Oven/Electric Range at Lowe's for $3,199.
Frigidaire 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burner Electric Ranges
Frigidaire has a few different 30-inch electric ranges, so let's talk about two highly rated options. For starters, there's the Steam Cleaning Electric Range (left): As the name implies, this one comes with a 30-minute steam clean function that customers say is capable of getting rid of even the most stubborn of drips and spills. They're also thrilled with a glass top that's just as easy to clean, which they say is great at even heat distribution. Add in points for a design that puts the controls in the front — getting rid of the dangers of leaning over hot burners and pans to adjust temperatures — and it's a fan favorite.
The company has another model that gets similar high praise, and this one includes an air fry convection oven and a three-hour self-cleaning function. Some note that the air fry option is ideal, and if you've ever skipped over getting an air fryer because they're just too small to feed your family, this is a great alternative. Add in size adjustable burners, an easy-to-clean top, and an oven that bakers love, and you get another customer favorite.
Purchase the Frigidaire 30-Inch Steam Cleaning Electric Range at Lowe's for $949.
Purchase the Frigidaire 30-Inch Self-Cleaning Electric Range with Air Fry Convection Oven at Lowe's for $1,099.
Samsung 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burners
Love nothing more than making a delicious loaf of French bread to serve alongside your favorite deconstructed lasagna soup? If the answer is yes — and of course it is — you'll love the fact that Samsung has a 30-inch electric range with an oven that has a setting for bread proofing. There's a lot more to this one, too: It comes with warming and dehydrating settings as well, can connect to any of the smart devices in your home via wi-fi, and it also has an air fry setting.
Customers say that it absolutely delivers on all fronts, too — and those who have found themselves needing to replace a decades-old range with this one are almost unanimously impressed by how far things have come. The wi-fi capabilities get some major shout-outs for making it easier to keep an eye on meals during even the busiest of days, and many love the fact that it'll let you know if you've left the kitchen but also left a burner on accidentally. The steam-clean feature gets praised for being able to handle the toughest build-ups, and some customers even say that they've re-bought this same stove after moving.
Purchase the Samsung 30-Inch Glass Top 5-Burner Electric Range at Lowe's for $1,099.
Bosch 800 Series Glass Top 5-Burner Convection Range
Many parents might look forward to the days when their little ones can join them in the kitchen for some cooking experience and serious memory-making, but safety is key. That's where Bosch's 800 Series Glass Top 5-Burner Convection Range comes in, and it's worth noting that this range features child safety locks as well as a locking control panel. Given that some customers have noted that the control panels are incredibly sensitive, that could be a bonus in an adults-only home as well.
Otherwise, this range gets high praise for having a sleek, stylish design that's easy to use and easy to clean, and customers love the fact that there are no exposed elements. It also has a warming drawer that takes some of the balancing out of prep work, and with reviews noting that it heats up quickly and has a cooktop that's easy to manage the temperature on, they're also suggesting that it's worth the high price tag.
Purchase the Bosch 800 Series Glass Top 5-Burner Convection Range at Best Buy for $2,399.99.
Frigidaire 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range
There's an old saying about going big or going home, and if you're interested in getting an electric range with all of the features that you think you want to try, Frigidaire has a highly-rated model that includes things like an air fry oven, quick preheat features, a self-cleaning cycle that takes just half an hour, and it's fingerprint-resistant. Better yet, the majority of reviews for this unit give it four or five stars out of five, and that includes more than 10,000 reviews as of this writing. Customers have a lot of good things to say about this range that's affordably priced for all the features that it offers. Some even go so far as to say that this is the electric range that's made them a fan of electric ranges, leaving gas stoves behind for good.
Sure, there's a learning curve, but they say the even cooking temperatures, easy-to-clean glass top, precise temperature controls (and accurate oven temperatures), large burners, and straightforward controls make the adjustment period to a new stove pretty painless. It also gets high marks for high-quality construction and reliability that can't be beat.
Purchase the Frigidaire 30-Inch Freestanding Electric Range at Lowe's for $1,249.
Methodology
There is a wide range of electric ranges on the market today, and in order to bring you recommendations on the very best options, we went straight to the customers. We scoured countless sites and looked at many different brands to see what got the most positive reviews. We looked at ranges with a variety of features and at a variety of different price points. Then, we chose customer favorites from among them so that no matter what you're looking for, there's something here for everyone.