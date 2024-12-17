The Absolute Best Charcuterie Board Pairings For Chardonnay

Wine and charcuterie go together like peanut butter and jelly. The sophisticated pairing can serve to whet the appetites of your dinner party guests or satisfy your own cravings as an easy, savory snack. And while you can wing it and go with whichever meat and cheese options you already have in your fridge, making the most of your spread requires a little extra planning. For one thing, you'll want to make sure that you're serving the best type of wine to go with your charcuterie, and vice versa.

If you're planing on serving a chardonnay, you'll want to keep its flavor in mind when choosing your bites. This versatile white wine "may be clean and zippy, oaked and buttery, oxidized and nutty, and anything in between," John Montez, Training and Curriculum Manager at Murray's Cheese, says. "Its structure can range from very gentle to slightly heavier for a white."

"For a charcuterie pairing, I recommend jambon de Paris," he suggests. "This cooked ham is spiced with celery and nutmeg making it delicate enough to pair with the fresher styles of chardonnay and savory enough to play nicely with the heavier styles." Indeed, the French-style wet-cured ham is on the leaner side and unsmoked, meaning it has a more mild flavor that won't overpower your vino. As a bonus, you can use any leftovers to make a classic jambon-buerre sandwich.

