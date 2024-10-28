13 Expert-Approved Wines From Trader Joe's To Pair With A Charcuterie Board

So: you're making a charcuterie board. Whether inviting friends over to enjoy it or making a plate to eat solo (perhaps with your partner) on a calm and cozy Friday night, a delicious charcuterie board is only enhanced by a great bottle of wine. Now, you may assume that only a few different wine varieties pair well with a charcuterie board. But virtually any bottle can work depending on the meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments you decide to use.

Advertisement

Along those lines, Trader Joe's has plenty of wine options to choose from, as well as a wide variety of cured meats, numerous high-quality cheeses, and a virtual ton of additional snacks. With plenty of options available to splurge or keep things affordable, the popular grocery chain is the perfect place to shop for all the supplies you need for your wine and charcuterie board pairing.

Given the knowledge I acquired during my WSET level 3 training and education at Boston University (along with my experience visiting various wine regions), I compiled a list of wines sold at Trader Joe's that I'd personally love to sip alongside a good charcuterie board. Regardless of your preference — be it starting with the bottle or the board — this list offers some delicious and diverse combinations to consider. Here are 13 wines available at Trader Joe's to pair with your next charcuterie board.

Advertisement