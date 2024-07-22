The Insider Tip For Choosing The Best Wine At Trader Joe's

For those who enjoy an alcoholic drink — especially alongside a meal — it's hard to beat the allure of wine. The booze comes in a wondrous number of varieties, delectably mingles with food flavors, and doesn't necessarily break the bank. However, wine's expansive complexity can also be a source of intimidation. Staring at a retailer's shelf and wondering which is the ideal bottle to select can feel downright overwhelming.

Thankfully, modern stores are here to help ease the process, and few offer better affordable options than Trader Joe's. Wine sales have been a fundamental part of the business for decades, with innovative market strategies bringing some great offerings at low costs. The beloved two-buck chuck made by Charles Shaw wines is perhaps the best-known example, but it's just the tip of the retailer's iceberg.

With an insider tip in mind, selecting the best wine at Trader Joe's can actually be surprisingly easy to navigate. That tip is this: Get to the good stuff by heading straight to the stacks, which are the boxes of wines arranged outside the shelves. These aren't discounts or surpluses, but quite the opposite; they're the store's recommendations. As some of the highest turnover bottles, they're certainly a worthwhile purchase.