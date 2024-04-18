25 Rosé Wine Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Up until a few decades ago, no one was drinking pink wine. The love affair with sweet white zinfandel in the '80s and '90s turned sour around the turn of the millennium. But since then, dry rosé wine, made from grape varieties besides just zinfandel, has become one of America's favorite summer drinks.

But don't think rosé is just for sipping on balmy days. This wine is a year-round delight; it perfectly complements holiday feasts, including everything served on Thanksgiving to an array of unconventional foods, like lamb burgers or lobster rolls.

Wineries today have recognized rosé's surge in popularity. Many have added it to their lineup or increased the number of rosés selections already offered. Several rosé producers have also embraced sustainable, organic, and biodynamic winemaking methods to better showcase the terroir.

Considering the plethora of rosé options, it's easy to get lost in the sea of pink. As a certified sommelier, I've taken the guesswork out of the equation. I've curated a list and tasted some of the most popular rosé wines before ranking them on factors like taste, availability, popularity, and provenance.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.