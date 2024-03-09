Roasted Grapefruit Chicken Thighs Recipe

Meet your new dinner MVP — bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. Chicken thighs are an underappreciated cut of meat that is full of flavor, and this recipe harnesses their potential with a sticky, sweet, tangy, and aromatic grapefruit glaze.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, chicken thighs have more natural fat and collagen than chicken breasts, keeping them juicier when cooked. This recipe for roasted grapefruit chicken thighs is a fantastic way to showcase the savory richness of this cut. This dish pairs the luxurious chicken with the bright, citrusy sweetness of grapefruit for a dish that tastes fresh, inviting, and acidic all at the same time.

To make this dish, chicken thighs are seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and thyme before roasting. Slices of fresh grapefruit are added to the pan to caramelize and release their tangy juice underneath the chicken as it cooks. A quick pan sauce is made with grapefruit juice, honey, thyme, and garlic, and it's spooned over the roasted chicken for a glossy sheen. The sweet and sour notes of the grapefruit balance beautifully with the chicken's richness. It's a straightforward recipe that highlights the natural flavors of its main ingredients, providing a dish that is truly greater than the sum of its parts.