18 Fancy Items Your Grandmother Likely Had On Her Dinner Table

While placemaking will never go out of style, some of our ancestors certainly knew how to set a table. From elegant candles to bright baskets filled with fruit, grandmothers around the world have looked for ways to turn mealtimes into moments of beauty. Though intricately woven lace doilies aren't as commonly found on dining room tables today, butter dishes and salt and pepper shakers are here to stay. Even in the hustle and bustle of modern day living, the intentional display of polished silverware and fine china can turn a routine weeknight into a romantic experience.

You may not own antique vases or delicately carved crystal glasses, but let some of the finer tablescapes and retro kitchens of yesteryear serve as inspiration to turn this week's meals into a cozier routine. Your grandmother would agree: Dull dinner tables need to go. It is time to dust off pretty pitchers and look for serving stands at garage sales and antique stores.