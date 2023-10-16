8 Restaurant Napkin Etiquette Tips You Should Know

Proper napkin etiquette is important when dining at high-end restaurants. Although certain practices may seem outdated, following a set of norms reflects your respect for the establishment and for good manners in general. While using a napkin may seem straightforward, the small movements surrounding the simple act of picking it up from the table and putting it on your lap can be more consequential than you think -– all told, they signal that you know what you're doing and that you belong in this space.

Of course, the napkin, at its core, is a practical tool. It helps protect your clothing from spills, and it gives you something to blot food from your mouth, other than your sleeve. But each of these movements comes with a set of rules, and if you don't know what they are, you might be heading for a major faux pas. Although it's unlikely that a waiter or sommelier would call you out for something as small as folding your napkin the wrong way, they might notice if you do it right away, and appreciate the gesture. Moreover, the napkin can be used as a silent communication tool with said waiter. For instance, placing your napkin on the chair when you stand up indicates that you plan on returning forthwith while placing it on the table signals you're done with your meal. So let's take a look at the most important things you need to know about handling your napkin at a fancy restaurant.