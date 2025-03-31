Effortlessly Clean Silverware And Remove Stains With One Ingredient

There's a certain thrill at thrifting an antique set of teaspoons, knowing that the tiny sugar stirrers probably accompanied many cups of tea and overheard a gossip session or two in its time. Evidence of the spoons' age is plain for all to see, with brownish stains coating multiple items in the set, but this shouldn't discourage you. If anything, it tells you that the teaspoons were well-loved, and just because it has a bit of tarnish doesn't mean it can't continue bringing joy. It's normal for silverware items to accumulate tarnish over the years, but you can easily remove that tarnish with a simple cornstarch paste.

To make this one-ingredient silverware cleaner, mix two parts of water with one part of cornstarch in a small bowl. Coat the tarnished silverware in the paste and place it on a paper towel, letting the cornstarch work its magic for about 15 minutes until the paste hardens. Use a damp cloth (such as a microfiber towel) to gently rub away the paste, carefully working the areas with the most tarnish. Once the paste is rubbed off, take another dry, soft-fiber towel to buff the silverware until it shines.