Don't Disappoint Ina Garten By Forgetting These Outdoor Party Essentials
The warmer months are the peak season for backyard outdoor parties. It's so much fun to host friends for a fun social get-together, but we have to admit that it can also be a lot of work. Nobody knows that better than the queen of entertaining, Ina Garten, who has figured out exactly how to set up a stress-free dinner party – the kind that your friends will remember as relaxed and inviting. One of her tips for achieving that type of gathering is by using serving trays when entertaining outdoors.
As the host of the event, you have a dual role: serving and participating. This is why your goal should be to serve guests in the most efficient way possible so that you can spend quality time with them. You don't want to be the cater or waiter all evening long, and that's where serving trays truly shine — you can bring multiple dishes to the table in one go and simultaneously give an elevated, courteous feel to the entire presentation. Interestingly, Garten isn't a fan of table settings that perfectly match to a tee, preferring a more natural and dynamic display, instead. Fortunately, this approach ensures serving trays don't look out of place when you bring them out; they simply blend with the rest of the quirky decor. And, once the dinner party is over, the trays are super handy for carrying all of the dishes back inside.
Make the most of your serving trays, both functionally and aesthetically
Becoming acquainted with serving trays is really just the first step in this effortless hosting hack. Next, comes learning how to make the absolute most of them. First, consider your menu – Ina Garten has an easy party menu that she could make in her sleep. Use the trays to group together the different items you're serving. For example, create a separate tray for appetizers, mains, and sides. A drink tray is a must, too. If some of the guests have dietary restrictions, build trays that cater to vegetarian or gluten-free guests. Having the dishes categorized allows for smoother sailing as you won't get bombarded with constant questions about which dishes are where.
One of the most eye-opening facts about Ina Garten is that she sometimes reaches for takeout pizza when hosting, especially when she's entertaining outdoors. From her perspective, outdoor parties require some extra work. So, to make things simpler, it can pay off to have a low-effort menu that you didn't entirely cook by yourself. If you're feeling unsure about serving takeout (or even something "too simple"), setting up the food onto pretty serving trays will quickly change your mindset. An aesthetic tray can instantly make meals look more sophisticated, especially if you take the additional step of decorating the trays with fresh flowers or decorative pieces.