Don't Disappoint Ina Garten By Forgetting These Outdoor Party Essentials

The warmer months are the peak season for backyard outdoor parties. It's so much fun to host friends for a fun social get-together, but we have to admit that it can also be a lot of work. Nobody knows that better than the queen of entertaining, Ina Garten, who has figured out exactly how to set up a stress-free dinner party – the kind that your friends will remember as relaxed and inviting. One of her tips for achieving that type of gathering is by using serving trays when entertaining outdoors.

As the host of the event, you have a dual role: serving and participating. This is why your goal should be to serve guests in the most efficient way possible so that you can spend quality time with them. You don't want to be the cater or waiter all evening long, and that's where serving trays truly shine — you can bring multiple dishes to the table in one go and simultaneously give an elevated, courteous feel to the entire presentation. Interestingly, Garten isn't a fan of table settings that perfectly match to a tee, preferring a more natural and dynamic display, instead. Fortunately, this approach ensures serving trays don't look out of place when you bring them out; they simply blend with the rest of the quirky decor. And, once the dinner party is over, the trays are super handy for carrying all of the dishes back inside.