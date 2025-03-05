12 Eye-Opening Facts About Ina Garten

Who doesn't know (and love) Ina Garten? The star of many comforting Food Network shows (most notably "Barefoot Contessa," among countless others) and author of dozens of cookbooks teaching home chefs how to cook meals that range from easy to extravagant, Garten is the person that many people look to for knowledge on all things cooking and hosting. If you are a big fan of Garten, you might already know that she got her start by running a food shop that she bought in 1978, though she later decided that her true calling was writing cookbooks. But Garten lives an exciting life both inside and outside of being a celebrity chef, so there are bound to be a few more fun facts about her that you never could have guessed.

She and her husband, Jeffrey Garten, both had numerous funny stories and anecdotes to share with the public over the years. Whether you are looking for more hosting and entertaining tips from Garten or hoping to learn more about the celebrity chef's past, you are about to learn plenty of different eye-opening facts you (probably) never knew about her before.