America's Favorite Seasoning Herb Is Also The Most Controversial

The West Coast-East Coast divide is real. Fashion, music, cuisine, architecture, beaches, and weather all come in distinct flavors the closer you get to the Atlantic or Pacific. And that also includes the spices and herbs we put on food, according to an Instacart survey. The results of the "Herbs and Spices Showdown" demonstrate yet another key divide that runs almost the length of the Mississippi River — peoples' views on cilantro. This pungent, peppery member of the Apiaceae family, which also includes carrots, celery, and parsley, was ranked the top herb or spice in 17 states, nearly all west of the Mississippi River. In the other states, the top spots were taken by dried garlic (14 states), flat-leaf parsley (seven states), dried basil (five states), chili powder (two states), Thai sweet basil (one state), and a few split decisions.

The herbal divide also spotlights the pro and con camps for cilantro, which has a divisive taste that has long inspired debates. Cilantro haters are particularly vocal, with one Reddit page specifically flipping it the bird and getting cheered on by compatriots who describe the flavor and aroma as things like "rotting leather," "stink bug," "formaldehyde," and "like someone got bitter, gross tasting weeds, off the lawn, and put them in my food." However, reactions like these may not actually be a matter of taste, but of genes. According to scientists researching the polarizing culinary herb, the reason cilantro tastes like soap to some people is due to the presence of a specific olfactory receptor gene in certain individuals.