Cilantro Is The One Ingredient Lidia Bastianich Refuses To Add To Her Food

There are always going to be ingredients that some people don't like to eat — and there may be no more perfect example of this than cilantro. This herb has divided eaters for years: There are those who love it and those who loathe it. You can count many culinary celebrities in the latter category, perhaps most famously the late, great Julia Child. But PBS cooking personality Lidia Bastianich also has a particular dislike for cilantro. She has stated on many occasions that she will never use cilantro in her cooking.

It's not as though Bastianich is a picky eater — quite the opposite, in fact. She has professed her love of food from all over the globe for decades. But when it comes to cilantro, she just can't do it. "I do not like cilantro," Bastianich told In Kansas City. "There is something about it that makes me feel like I have a mouth full of soap when I taste it. It must be in my genes."

The idea of your dislike of a food being genetic may sound like a bit of an exaggeration, but it's entirely possible that's the reason behind Bastianich's loathing for cilantro. There are people who simply don't like the herb as a matter of preference, but when someone says specifically that cilantro tastes like a mouthful of soap, then there is actually something deeper going on.