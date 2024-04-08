Ina Garten's Easy Trick For Tastier Dried Fruit In Oatmeal

Oatmeal was created to be customized. Its neutral taste allows for both sweet and savory elements to leave their mark on your taste buds, making it a versatile dish. While you should always add a pinch of salt to it to highlight the nutty flavor of this hot cereal, to make a perfect bowl of oatmeal, borrow a page from Ina Garten — who adds dried fruits to this breakfast staple to elevate the taste and texture of her rolled oats. But to get the maximum taste out of the dried fruits and a more exciting oatmeal, the Barefoot Contessa uses a simple trick. She makes use of her pot lid to create a steamer.

In her recipe, Garten stirs in raisins, bananas, and dried cherries to her pot of oatmeal before setting the lid on top. The steam that forms once the lid is in place rehydrates and plumps up the dried fruits, giving them a juicy flavor that sweetens the oatmeal and enhances its toasty nature. And don't worry, the transformation is quick. It only takes about two minutes for the fruit to become reinvigorated.