The Vintage Item On Your Kitchen Table That Can Be Worth A Fortune Today
As more personalized, eclectic kitchens become popular, vintage kitchen items are in demand. Many of us are seeking out antique serveware, cookware, decor, and more from thrift shops and flea markets, all in the pursuit of curating an intriguing kitchen we love to be in. We've identified 10 vintage kitchen tools that could sell for big bucks today, as well as just about every other kitchen category from gadgets and cookware sets to plates and vintage cookbooks selling for a fortune now. On the softer side of things: Vintage linens could boast more value than you might expect.
These linens can be anything from tablecloths and table runners to aprons, napkins, tea towels, and doilies. Linens are some of the most valuable vintage kitchen decor items because they're typically 100% natural fabrics like cotton and linen, and often hand-embroidered with beautiful patterns. Essentially, they're higher quality than the mass-produced materials today that come in synthetic fabrics. Doilies are a good example of a vintage treasure that is entirely handmade, whether knitted or crocheted. If you've inherited linens through your family, or stumbled upon them at a flea market, you know you've found something special if they have handcrafted details like stitching or lace. Particular items are also extra valuable, like napkins and tea towels, as it's rare to find entire sets in good condition.
What your vintage linens could be worth
To determine your linens' potential value, consider their fabric. Anything truly vintage will likely not have fabric tags, but materials like cotton are relatively easy to distinguish from synthetics because they're especially soft with a slightly imperfect, uneven weave and subtly grainy finish. Look for handcrafted embroidery, lace, crocheting, or knitting; monograms can be especially in demand. Again, hints of imperfection are your clue as to what's handmade. Additionally, make sure your linens are in good condition without stains or tears.
Linens that are quite old — as in, a century or more — and intricate and well-preserved can sell for close to $1,000; though having these will be rare. Complete sets are prized and can get a few hundred dollars. For doilies, some collectors are after specific patterns and techniques like pineapple motifs and tatted rather than crocheted doilies that have lots of knots and loops. Sets and doilies with different colors woven in are also sought after. Mint-condition doilies framed like art can sell for over $100. Meanwhile, large sets of doilies in unique patterns with color — a triple doily threat — can earn thousands. Whether you want to sell or keep your vintage linens — they're lovely accent pieces if you want to mix and match modern and antique items into your kitchen design — it's crucial to properly care for them. They're best hand-washed in soap and air-dried, then stored in a dry, cool, dark place.