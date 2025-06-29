The One-Second Trick For Spotting Glass Vs Crystal Drinkware At The Thrift Store

There are plenty of valuable items you can score at your local thrift store, whether you're looking to make a few extra bucks reselling or hoping to keep them for your collection. Old cookbooks and cast iron skillets, yes, but also vintage bowls of Fiestaware and vintage kitchen storage jars that you won't find anywhere else. Maybe you've spotted a beautiful set of drinkware that would be perfect for your Friday night dinner party, but you want to know if you're about to spend $12.99 on high-quality crystal or subpar glass goblets, since you don't recognize the name on the label. Well, there's one hack that just may help.

A one-second trick for spotting glass versus crystal items at the thrift store is to use the sound test, otherwise known as the fingernail test. Gently — and we do mean gently, no need to break anything before you've bought it — flick the item with your fingernail and listen to what kind of noise it makes. If it makes a dull "clink" or "ding" sound, sort of like when you toss a pebble at a window, then you'll know you've picked up glass. If it makes a high-pitched ringing sound like a bell, including a bit of reverb or echo, then you've likely picked up crystal.