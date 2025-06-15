The Vintage Kitchen Storage Jars You Need To Grab If You Spot Them At A Thrift Store

If you're a thrifter, then you know the absolute thrill of spotting a highly coveted item to take home for your collection. While there are plenty of vintage kitchen brands that are the ultimate thrift store find, perhaps one of the most popular brands at the moment is the Sears Merry Mushrooms collection. With funky colors and quirky designs, this collection drives a big market with second-hand collectors and proves that mushrooms can be used for more than just a hearty mushroom bourguignon.

Sears released the Merry Mushrooms collection at various points throughout the 1970s and '80s, beginning in 1970 with the iconic mushroom cookie jar. These cookware and home decor items were made from ceramic and specifically kiln-glazed to protect against paint chipping, allowing them to stand the test of time over 50 years later. It was dubbed the "merry mushrooms" collection due to the cartoonish, forest-colored fungi decorating every item. By the end of the collection, Sears created over 250 pieces over the course of 17 years, spanning everything from casserole dishes and napkin holders to tea kettles and clocks. The pots, pans, and spice jars were some of the most popular items in the collection, but nothing beats the infamy of the Merry Mushrooms cookie jars, which ranged in size and were strikingly similar to the Merry Mushrooms canister set.