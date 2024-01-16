Hearty Mushroom Bourguignon Recipe

Beef Bourguignon, or Beef Burgundy in English, is a classic French stew that Julia Child taught the American public to make on the very first episode of her popular cooking show in 1963. Red wine from the French region of Bourgogne (Burgundy) is the ingredient that sets this dish apart from regular beef stew.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a vegetarian version of the French classic. This hearty and delicious mushroom Bourguignon recipe preserves the essential ingredients of the original: olive oil, butter, carrots, white onions, pearl onions, red wine, broth, and spices. Bottalico has also loosely applied the cooking techniques of the meat-based version to this mushroom one. The resulting stew has a surprisingly deep, rich flavor and complexity you may not have expected from a mushroom dish.

There's more good news — the beef version is a rather long and involved recipe that requires extra steps for cooking bacon and beef, a lot of straining and switching pots, and about 4 hours of time. This recipe uses one pot, doesn't need to go in the oven, and cooks up in just one hour. It can also easily be made vegan. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet or simply like to try new things, this mushroom Bourguignon is an impressive recipe to add to your repertoire.